Madden 24 TOTW 15 Predictions & Release Time

The playoffs are approaching and teams across the NFL are jockeying for position. Week 15 is nearly over and it was a huge week of brilliant performances, clutch games, and surprises.

Who will make TOTW this time? Let's take a look.

Madden 24 TOTW 15 predictions

Christian McCaffrey had another big week for the 49ers with three TDs and nearly 200 yards, and unless he's in the plan for Zero Chill he should get a big upgrade in TOTW. Buffalo's RB James Cook had himself a day as the Bills crushed the Cowboys, so if McCaffrey is slated for a different program then he will be the big beneficiary.

Elsewhere around the league Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield, and Aidan O'Connell were the big QB performers of the week, while Jordan Addison had 111 yards and two TDs and Sam LaPorta found the endzone three times.

On defense, Bradley Chubb had three sacks, two forced fumbles, and seven tackles as the Dolphins shut out the Jets. Tremaine Edmunds had nine tackles and a pick-six, while Charvarius Ward had two picks, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Release time

TOTW 15 is set to arrive on Wednesday 20 December at 1:30pm ET/6:30pm GMT.

At this time TOTW packs in the store will refresh with the new cards, new sets will be available, and there will be a new trio of challenges to complete.

You will want to get those challenges done as you will earn a Team of the Year token which you can exchange for a free TOTY player when that program starts in the new year.

