Madden 23 can't stop releasing new content, with yet another program being announced for MUT.
The Redzone Royale program will be arriving at the game shortly. It's yet another program that brings a lot of new content to Madden 23, introducing some spectacular cards. Players will surely enjoy it.
Despite Madden 24 inching closer and close, EA Sports is determined to keep Madden 23 feeling like a fresh game. The company wants players to fully enjoy the title until the next one arrives. This new program does just that.
So, let's find out everything about the Redzone Royale program.
Redzone Royale
The Redzone Royale program will introduce a plethora of new cards. These cards will be scattered across multiple packs, that will be released from time to time.
Every time a new Redzone Royale pack comes out, every Madden 23 MUT player is gifted with a welcome pack. Inside that welcome pack, is a 99 OVR Redzone Royale card.
That card will drop down to an 80 OVR when the next release of Redzone Royale goes live. The first welcome pack gives players a Sam Hubbard 99 OVR card.
It's worth noting that, the majority of players in the Redzone Royale program have a 98 OVR. These cards are called Redzone Royale Heroes.
However, there are also Champions and Forge Champion cards. These players have a 99 OVR and are the best in the program.
Cards
Here are all the Redzone Royale program cards released so far:
- Jamal Adams - SS - Forge Champion
- Kyle Hamilton - SS - Redzone Royale Champion
- Sam Hubbard - LE - Welcome Pack
- Steve Smith Sr - WR - Redzone Royale Champion
- Dorance Armstrong - RE - Redzone Royale Hero
- Julian Blackmon - FS - Redzone Royale Hero
- Austin Blythe - C - Redzone Royale Hero
- Greg Gaines - DT - Redzone Royale Hero
- Cameron Goode - LOLB - Redzone Royale Hero
- Kelvin Harmon - WR - Redzone Royale Hero
- Dawson Knox - TE - Redzone Royale Hero
- Devin Lloyd - MLB - Redzone Royale Hero
- Scotty Miller - WR - Redzone Royale Hero
- Fabian Moreau - CB - Redzone Royale Hero
- Storm Norton - RT - Redzone Royale Hero
- Cordell Volson - LG - Redzone Royale Hero
