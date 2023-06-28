Madden 23 can't stop releasing new content, with yet another program being announced for MUT.

The Redzone Royale program will be arriving at the game shortly. It's yet another program that brings a lot of new content to Madden 23, introducing some spectacular cards. Players will surely enjoy it.

Despite Madden 24 inching closer and close, EA Sports is determined to keep Madden 23 feeling like a fresh game. The company wants players to fully enjoy the title until the next one arrives. This new program does just that.

So, let's find out everything about the Redzone Royale program.

Redzone Royale

The Redzone Royale program will introduce a plethora of new cards. These cards will be scattered across multiple packs, that will be released from time to time.

Every time a new Redzone Royale pack comes out, every Madden 23 MUT player is gifted with a welcome pack. Inside that welcome pack, is a 99 OVR Redzone Royale card.

That card will drop down to an 80 OVR when the next release of Redzone Royale goes live. The first welcome pack gives players a Sam Hubbard 99 OVR card.

It's worth noting that, the majority of players in the Redzone Royale program have a 98 OVR. These cards are called Redzone Royale Heroes.

However, there are also Champions and Forge Champion cards. These players have a 99 OVR and are the best in the program.

Cards

Here are all the Redzone Royale program cards released so far:

Jamal Adams - SS - Forge Champion

Kyle Hamilton - SS - Redzone Royale Champion

Sam Hubbard - LE - Welcome Pack

Steve Smith Sr - WR - Redzone Royale Champion

Dorance Armstrong - RE - Redzone Royale Hero

Julian Blackmon - FS - Redzone Royale Hero

Austin Blythe - C - Redzone Royale Hero

Greg Gaines - DT - Redzone Royale Hero

