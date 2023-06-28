Madden 23 Ultimate Team has finally revealed the highly anticipated Rookie Premiere cards.

There is at least one Rookie Premiere card for every NFL team, with players being able to collect a total of 33 cards. To redeem these cards, players need to use tokens. We will better explain how to do that down below.

These Rookie Premiere cards can give your Madden 24 starting squad a big boost. Having a few of them will definitely help you get a head start in MUT 24.

So, without further ado, let's check out the Rookie Premiere cards coming to Madden 23.

All 33 Rookie Premiere Cards

This program gives players the chance to earn cards that will carry over to Madden 24.

A total of 33 Rookie Premiere cards will be released, with two divisions dropping each week.

All of the cards are a 99 OVR in Madden 23. However, the cards players manage to get and that progress to Madden 24 won't have a 99 OVR.

The AFC and NFC North Rookie Premiere cards have already been released.

To earn these cards, users will need to complete the specific player's set. That's done by completing missions and challenges.

Once you complete that player's set, you will then earn their Rookie Premiere card in Madden 24. These cards OVR in Madden 24 will be revealed in the near future.

Here are all the Rookie Premiere Cards released so far

Zay Flowers - WR - Ravens

Jahmyr Gibb - HB - Lions

Dawand Jones - RT - Browns

DJ Turner - CB - Bengals

Lukas Van Ness - LOLB - Packers

Jay Ward - FS - Vikings

Darnell Washington - TE - Steelers

Darnell Wright - RT - Bears

Madden 24

The NFL season is long gone, which has fans looking forward to the Madden 24 release date.

The new game is inching closer, and many details about the title have already been revealed. We already know the game's cover athlete, release date, and the crucial changes some game modes will undergo.

So, if you want to know everything about the most important title in the Madden franchise history, check out our Madden 24 guide.