Let's take a look at how to change servers in Wild Rift.

LoL Wild Rift has many servers so that players around the world can comfortably fight in exciting 5v5 battles. However, for various reasons, players may want to change the server, for example, to play with friends from a different region.

Changing the server is a responsible decision in any multiplayer game, and Wild Rift is no exception since matchmaking depends on it.

So, in this guide, we will tell you all the ways to change servers in Wild Rift

Wild Rift servers

Unfortunately, players cannot change servers in Wild Rift at will. To be more precise, the game does not offer such a feature. Plus, when you create an account when you first launch the game, it will automatically select a server for you based on your location.

In most cases, this does not interfere with players in any way, but if you have moved or want to play with friends abroad, you will have to spend significant effort trying to change the server in Wild Rift. However, this is not a completely hopeless situation.

There are two ways to change your server in Wild Rift, with one being much easier than the other. So let's find out how you can change servers in Wild Rift.

How to change server in Wild Rift

The first and easiest way to help you change a server is to create a new account. Its disadvantage is that you will lose all the progress achieved.

However, when creating a new account, you can use a VPN to change your location and essentially select the server that you need. After creating an account, you will play on the same server even without a VPN

The second method you can use to change your server in Wild Rift, without losing any progress, is by sending a ticket to Riot Games Support. Visit the official website of the game, go to the Support section, and leave a request to change the server for your account.

This will only work if you have a good reason for this request. For example, if you moved to another country. In this case, support will review your request and most likely help you. However, it's worth noting that, this may take several days or even weeks.

That's all you need to know about how to change the server in Wild Rift. Unfortunately, only some players can do this without losing progress, so be careful when creating an account. We also hope that the developers will add a server change feature like the one in LoL.

