Here's all the intel on how to report a player in Wild Rift.

Like a lot of other MOBA games, LoL: Wild Rift has a large number of different players. Most of them are casual players, while some are pro gamers. However, there is also a section of players that annoys everyone.

We are, of course, talking about toxic players, AFK, inters and griefers. Such players are undoubtedly the worst of the worst, as they ruin matches for everyone. Fortunately, the developers added a feature that will help punish them, but to use it, you will have to finish the match.

Without further ado, let's find out how to report players in LoL: Wild Rift.

How to report a player in Wild Rift

To report a player in LoL: Wild Rift, you need to wait until the match ends. Unfortunately, you cannot do this in the middle of the game, as it's possible in the LoL PC version.

So, when the match is over, you must skip the "Honour your teammates" screen. Then, on the scoreboard screen, you will find a button with an exclamation point in the upper-right corner. Click on it and select the player you want to report in Wild Rift.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

After that, you need to select a reason for the report. A list with all the main reasons, such as cheating, AFK, and being toxic, among others, will appear. Simply select the most adequate reasons and click the Report button.

How long does it take until the player is punished?

That player will not be punished immediately after your report. However, if he receives more reports, the Riot Games support will apply some kind of punishment.

If the player is a repeat offender, then his punishment will be applied quickly. He may get chat restricted or banned, or even punished with a 14-day suspension.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: u/rahmadpp28

That's all you need to know about how to report a player in Wild Rift. Use this feature to make the game better, and we hope that there will be as few annoying and toxic players as possible.

