It's time to learn how to change your account region in Wild Rift.

Wild Rift is a pocket version of League of Legends that you can play anywhere. However, it is crucial where exactly you start playing since your region depends on it. It will also affect which players you will face during the match.

At first, your region does not greatly affect the gameplay. But in reality, this can completely ruin your experience, especially if you are in the American region and want to play with friends who have the Europe region selected.

Therefore, we are going to help you learn how to change your region in Wild Rift. This way, you will be able to play with your friends, or even test your skills in a new region.

How to change region in Wild Rift

The first thing to note is that Wild Rift automatically selects a region for you when you first start the game. Thus, if you join this MOBA world while travelling, for example, then you will have to play in the region that the game determines.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games

When you return home, your account region will not change to a new one. Moreover, Wild Rift does not have a way to change the region in-game, so players have only two ways to change their account region in Wild Rift:

Create a new account

Support Ticket

So let's take a look at how both methods work.

Creating a new Wild Rift account

The first method is the simplest, but not that convenient, especially if you have achieved significant success in Wild Rift. When creating a new account, you can choose the region yourself. To accomplish this, you must install any VPN from the application market.

click to enlarge + 3

Most of them provide various countries to choose from. Select the region you want to play in and then launch Wild Rift. Then, you must create a new account and you will play in the selected region. After this, you do not have to use a VPN, since the game will save the region and will not change it to your real one.

Wild Rift support ticket

This second method will take much longer, but it gives you a chance to save your progress. First, you need to visit the Riot Games Support page and select Wild Rift there.

Then send a request to change the region for your account and wait for a response. It's worth noting that, support will only fulfil your request if you have good reasons for this, such as moving to another country or something similar.

click to enlarge + 3

That's all you need to know about how to change your region in Wild Rift. Unfortunately, this is quite difficult to do without losing your progress, so keep that in mind. However, if you have good enough reasons, Riot Games support will most likely help you change your region.

