Here's how to surrender in LoL: Wild Rift.

Like in other MOBAs, in LoL: Wild Rift, you can have both good and bad days. This depends on many factors, starting from poor teamwork and ending with cheating by players on the enemy team. In such cases, the surrender option is not something that bad.

This feature will allow you to avoid a deliberately losing match. However, finding the corresponding button can be a little difficult. In addition, to surrender you need to fulfil several requirements.

So let's find out how to surrender in LoL: Wild Rift.

How to surrender in LoL: Wild Rift

So, to surrender LoL: Wild Rift you only need to follow a few steps:

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

Open the Settings menu. To accomplish this, click on the gear icon located to the map's right. Then, find the Surrender button at the bottom of the menu. Click it to start a surrender voting. If your teammates agree to surrender, the match will then end.

Limitations of the surrender feature

It's worth noting that this feature has several limitations. Firstly, players cannot surrender in LoL: Wild Rift immediately after the start of the match. Just like in the LoL PC version, you have to wait five minutes before being able to start a surrender vote.

Secondly, during voting, at least four players must agree to surrender. In other words, only four votes will allow you to successfully surrender in LoL: Wild Rift. Otherwise, the match will continue and you should avoid leaving it or you will be penalized.

click to enlarge + 2

Here's everything you need to know about surrendering in LoL: Wild Rift. Remember that there is nothing shameful in admitting defeat, especially when you are too far behind to win the game, or have some dishonest players against you.

