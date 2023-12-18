New skins revealed!

The end of the year is fast approaching, and the current LoL split is scheduled to conclude on January 10. If you have achieved the highest honour level this split or attained a Gold rank or higher, then you will be rewarded with two new skins that will soon be added to your account.

These skins are part of the Victorious & Three Honors skin lines and were recently revealed by the Riot Games developers. They will arrive at LoL in 2024, and look amazing!

So let’s see what champions will get these two new skins.

LoL developers revealed Victorious & Three Honors skins

LoL is a game that offers some of the most sought-after cosmetics known as skins. These skins are awarded to players who participate in various systems. In the past, players who achieved a certain level of ranked points or rank would receive a Victorious skin, hand-picked by the developers each year.

click to enlarge + 2 Victorious Tryndamere

Recently, Riot Games introduced the Three Honors skinline to honour players who demonstrate positive and honourable behaviour. Now, Riot Games has announced that in 2024, they will be releasing a new addition to both the Victorious and Three Honor skinlines.

The announcement came in the video

The most recent video update by the LoL devs revealed who will get Victorious & Three Honors Skins. Both skinlines will introduce one new skin, with the champions chosen to receive them being Tryndamere and Akshan.

It was announced that the Victorious Tryndamere skin will be released a little later than expected, in February 2024 for patch 14.4. This skin is unique and gives Tryndamere a Viking warrior feel. It's also expected this skin will have several chromas that will be given to players based on their highest rank.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: @JumaraloHexCore

On the other hand, the Three Honors Akshan skin is set to be released as scheduled for patch 14.2.

This year, players will have the opportunity to earn more than one Victorious skin thanks to the new Split system. This is a departure from the previous yearly Season and Pre-Season style.

