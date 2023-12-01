On 19 November 2023, amidst the electrifying atmosphere of the Gocheok Sky Dome, T1 emerged victorious over LPL's Weibo Gaming in a decisive 3-0 sweep, claiming their fourth Worlds title. As per tradition, each member of T1 will receive a Worlds skin to commemorate their hard-fought victory and remarkable journey to the pinnacle of League of Legends esports.

The Worlds skin line has been an integral part of League of Legends for the past 13 years, serving as a symbol of recognition and honour for the teams that have conquered the world stage, immortalising them within the game.

This year's Worlds skins hold a profound significance, particularly for T1's legendary mid laner, Faker. In 2013, his request for an Ahri Worlds skin was unfortunately rejected. However, after a decade of unwavering determination, Faker will finally receive his long-awaited Ahri Worlds skin this year, marking a symbolic full circle in his illustrious career.

T1 2023 LoL Worlds Championship Skins confirmed

T1's Zeus, Oner, Faker, Gumayusi, and Keria showcased exceptional talent and skill throughout the tournament, earning them Worlds Championship skins to celebrate their victory and immortalise their legacy.

While Faker's choice of Ahri has been approved, the same cannot be said for T1's support player, Keria. His fervent request for a Lux skin faced rejection as he did not pick Lux throughout the tournament, which went against Riot's guidelines.

click to enlarge Credit: @LeagueOfLeaks

As T1 Zeus was crowned the MVP of the 2023 LoL Worlds grand finals, he will receive a Prestige edition to his base skin.

Here are the confirmed 2023 World Championship skins for T1 revealed by @LeagueOfLeaks on Twitter (X):

Top (Zeus) : Jayce + Prestige

: Jayce + Prestige Jungle (Oner) : Lee Sin

: Lee Sin Mid (Faker) : Ahri

: Ahri Bot (Gumayusi) : Jinx

: Jinx Support (Keria): Bard

As T1 celebrates their victory and looks to the future, these Worlds Championship skins will serve as a testament to their triumph, individual brilliance, and the enduring legacy they have carved in the world of competitive League of Legends!

T1 2023 Worlds Skins release date

The release date for the T1 2023 Worlds Skins is expected to fall within the usual timeframe, typically 6 - 8 months following the conclusion of the League of Legends World Championship. As such, these skins are anticipated to become available around Summer 2024.