Here are the specs you need to smoothly run League of Legends on your PC.

Riot Games developed League of Legends, the most popular MOBA game in the world. With over 140 champions you can play with, you have a wide variety of playstyles you can try out, such as supporting your teammates or driving straight into the fray.

You get champions from multiple classes to choose from, such as fighters or supports. This allows you to enjoy the game in multiple and unique ways, especially when playing with friends.

League of Legends is a completely free game to play but you require a decent system to run it smoothly. So check out our system requirements guide for League of Legends.

Is LoL a graphically demanding game?

You might be thinking that League of Legends requires a high-end specs system, but let me make it clear for you, the game has one of the lowest system requirements of any multiplayer game.

It's even possible to run the game flawlessly on Steam deck, so you won’t need a high-end graphics card and processor to get into Summoner's Rift. This makes the game widely accessible, and it's one of the reasons LoL is so popular.

LoL systems requirements

When it comes to LoL minimal specs, Intel’s entry-level Core i3 or AMD A6 processor, with 2GB of RAM, and an NVidia GeForce 9600GT or AMD HD 6570 Intel graphic card, are enough for you to be able to run the game smoothly.

With these specs, you will be bael to play League of Legends with a resolution of 1024x768p with consistent frame rates and it’s not too bad. Higher resolutions will also be supported, but you will have a lower frame rate.

Storage plays an important role and it affects the overall performance. The size of League of Legends is just 16GB, and after installation, it extends to almost 20 GB. So that’s why Riot recommends a solid-state drive for great performance.

For those who want a higher refresh rate, smooth, lag-free performance, and stunning visuals, League Legends recommends you have at least an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5, with 4GB of RAM, a good SSD, and an NVIDIA Geforce GTX 560 or AMD HD 6950 GPU.

This hardware allows you to play League of Legends on high graphical settings with an FHD (1920x1080p) resolution. It's worth noting that, the game becomes much more enjoyable to play this way.

LoL system requirements list

Here’s a list of League of Legends system requirements for PC.

Minimal Recommended Processor Intel Core i3 530 / AMD A6 3650 Intel Core i5 3300 / AMD Ryzen 5 Mobile RAM 2GB 4GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce 9600 GT AMD Radeon HD 6570 NVIDIA GeForce 560 AMD Radeon HD 6950 Storage 16GB HDD 16GB SSD OS Windows 10 64 Bit Windows 10 64 Bit

We hope this guide answers all of your questions bout League of Legends system requirements, and wish you good luck in Summoner's Rift.

