Learn how to nullify the Shadow of War.

Hecarim is one of the most popular jungle champions in Wild Rift and for a good reason. The Shadow of War has a fantastic clear speed, good ganking ability, and is quite strong in early skirmishes.

Because of that, many players struggle when facing him, and don't know what is the best way to counter him. Fortunately for you, this guide will tell you the best ways to counter and completely nullify him.

So let's find out how to counter Hecarim in Wild Rift.

The best way to counter Hecarim in the jungle

As mentioned above, Hecarim's clear speed is phenomenal, one of the fastest in Wild Rift. This allows him to finish all his jungle camps, base, get his first item component, and look for an early gank at almost record speed.

The best way to counter this is to pick a champion who is a great fighter and excels at early skirmishes. That's because you want to invade Hecarim's jungle and force him to fight you or steal his jungle camps.

click to enlarge + 2

Leaving Hecarim behind in the early game will make him almost useless, as he doesn't scale that well. It will also hinder the effectiveness of his ganks, as Hecarim needs his ultimate to be effective when ganking.

Champions such as Evelynn, graves, and Kha'Zix are great versus Hecarim, as they are incredibly strong in 1v1 fights, and also have a good clear speed.

A riskier way to counter Hecarim

You can also opt to pick a heavy ganking champion, and instead of focusing on invading Hecarim's jungle, or forcing fights with him,. You will look for every ganking opportunity possible and try to get your teammates as ahead as possible.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

This approach forces you to rely on your teammates to carry the game, so it's a little bit riskier. However, sometimes it's the most effective one, especially if you picked your champion first and ended up in a matchup that favours Hecarim.

We hope this guide was useful and will help you stop Hecarim from taking over your game

Wild Rift Baron Lane Tier List (4.4C) | How To Target Champions Only | S14 Rift Herald Rework Divides Community | S14 Changes to Bot Lane | Best Hwei Ability Combos | All S14 Major Item Reworks.

For more articles like this, take a look at our League Of Legends page.