Heartsteel Sett Skin Design Under Fire From LoL Fans

Riot Games' latest musical endeavour, the dreamy boy band "HEARTSTEEL", has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. In the span of days, “HEARTSTEEL” has amassed a dedicated fanbase, thanks to their smashing debut single success “PARANOIA”. However, the design of a particular member is currently a topic of debate among fans.

On top of that, some argue that the HEARTSTEEL splash art seems too cluttered and unimaginative. While some commend Riot for creating an intricate group splash art, others contend that it falls short when compared to their KD/A and True Damage counterparts, which featured standalone splash art for each member.

The design of HEARTSTEEL's Sett is facing criticism from the League of Legends community

Sett, co-leader of HEARTSTEEL alongside K'sante, and known for his "loud and proud" persona, has won the hearts of fans worldwide with his addictive rap segment in "PARANOIA”. But although his performance was stellar, fans were not impressed by his overall look.

Under the HEARTSTEEL skin reveal post, many echo the sentiments of Twitter user SpyMinaj, who writes, “So it’s confirmed sett has the WORST outfit/design out of them all even Alune ate him up”

The inclusion of Alune, Aphelios' caring twin sister, came as a delightful surprise to many. To some, she eclipses Sett's design, even while (presumably) working as backstage support for HEARTSTEEL.

While Sett's purple "hand-knitted by mother" cat-ears beanie is generally well-received, his “dirty t-shirt” and "boring" jacket leave fans yearning for a more expressive representation of his character.

On the other hand, some fans have stepped out to say that the outfit adds to Sett's rugged and "himbo" demeanour, adding to his charm rather than taking away from it.

