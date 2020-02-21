TT Isle of Man 2 Preview: Are you up to the challenge?

There are racing venues, and then there is the Isle of Man.

A small rock in the middle of the Irish sea, the Isle of Man is the venue for the most testing, and dangerous, race in the world.

The 37-mile Snaefell Mountain course is home to your new challenge, can you conquer it?

TT Isle of Man 2

The sequel to 2018's release is coming up, and we were fortunate enough to pay a visit to KT Racing's studio in Paris to get a feel for the new game.

With the help of consultant Julien Toniutti, France's fastest TT competitor ever, the game is more realistic and accurate than the previous one, while the contents have been expanded to give players more options than ever.

Every little detail accounted for

FLY BY: At 200kph you don't have time to enjoy the scenery

Recreating a 37-mile, 260-corner street track is no mean feat.

KT Racing have completely overhauled the game since the original and used laser-scanning to get every bump, pothole, and kerb just right for the Snaefell course.

Along with that the surrounding environment has been drastically improved, with your braking markers such as houses, signposts, and street lights, made more accurate to real life.

Racing the course is an edge-of-your-seat experience, especially if you take your eye off the road to look at the scenery of the island.

There are 18 bikes to race on, and 36 riders to play as. There are also bikes from years go by that have a different feel to them.

Beyond the TT

PLAYGROUND: Test yourself around the new free-roam area

This game isn't just about racing the Snaefell course, though of course that is a huge part of it.

A new career mode, that borrows heavily from the amazing WRC 8, sees you try to earn your way into the race by competing at various road racing events to earn the key endorsements you need.

Manage a calendar and team to earn money and respect, and invest in your bike to add performance.

KT Racing have added another 200km of tracks on top of the Snaefell course, along with 18 circuits based around Ireland and the UK for you to push yourself on.

There is also a free roam area where you can practice, tweak your settings, and even take on some challenges.

Challenging realism

FLYING VISIT: Julien Tonutti's experience has helped shape the game

Make no mistake about it, this is a thoroughbred sim.

The bike physics have been rebuilt from scratch using KT Racings years of experience and the fine tweaking of Toniutti.

While there are assists to help newcomers control the monstrous bikes, when stripped away you are left with a highly accurate and brutally realistic riding experience.

There is no forgiveness or softening of the challenge in front of you. A small bump pops you off the bike, getting your corner approach a millimetre off and your exit will be into a hedge rather than smooth and easy.

That is by no means a bad thing though.

It's a game that focuses the mind, and with that challenge comes an enormous sense of accomplishment when you nail a corner or flow through an esses section.

Release date

TT Isle of Man 2 arrives on 19 March 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

There is a Nintendo Switch version on the way but that won't be available until May.

TT Isle of Man 2 is a huge step forward. It's an engaging, challenging, and visually stunning game. We can't wait to get our hands on it!