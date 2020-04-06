Rock of Ages 3: Make and Break Review – Roll your way to complete insanity!

The quirky and frustratingly entertaining series is back with more rock-rolling madness.

Rock of Ages is rolling its way back onto PC and consoles very soon with a brand new instalment set to tantalise fans of the series.

Rock of Ages 3: Make and Break looks set to blow the previous games out of the water with more superior graphics than ever before, and greater gameplay and building options.

The quirky graphics and narrative that define the game are still present and as eye-catching as ever and the characters narrating your journey will provide commentary that will leave you both laughing and scratching your head.

Game modes

The game has two main modes.

Build Mode allows you the freedom to create your own obstacle courses and scenarios, as well as Story Mode which allows you to play already designed courses and scenarios, each as crazy as the last.

It’s an indie game that stands out from the rest on the market, as it’s truly never been done before and the story mode, in particular, is just brilliant regardless of whether you want to become a master builder.

Story mode

Story Mode is perhaps the best part of the game and provides many frustrating yet fun obstacle courses to crash and bash your way down.

The overarching backstory to the game is unique – Ancient Greek mythical characters feature throughout along with other historical figures throughout history such as Napoleon.

BALL OF SHEEP: This is just baah-zare

This makes for a very quirky and entertaining experience that will leave you wanting more just because of how unique of a setup it is.

The start hilariously drops you in straight to the madness with a giant ball of sheep you have to role down an underground obstacle course to destroy the boulder a Cyclops has placed in front of the exit.

HUMPTY DUMPTY: Will all the king’s horses and all the king’s men have to put him back together again?

Once you pass the tutorial level you will find yourself guided through a series of absurd yet wonderful tracks and challenges that get increasingly harder as they go along and they are an eye-catching treat to behold.

Build Mode

In Build Mode, you have more options than ever before to build unique and challenging courses to roll around to your heart’s content.

In a similar vein to the Rollercoaster Tycoon series, you can create tracks that are death defyingly difficult and drops that are spine-tinglingly sharp.

MASTER CREATOR: It’s time to build the maddest course yet

As in the previous games, there are a variety of obstacles you can add to the course to make them as difficult as you desire, including turrets, castle walls, catapults and many more devilish traps.

One handy element of the build mode is that you don’t need to be a master building expert to create good tracks, the building blocks and elements are easy to use and assemble, and the nodes make connecting objects a simple task as well.

Verdict

All in all, Rock of Ages 3: Make and Break is enjoyable and always entertaining.

The added option to make your own courses and levels to challenge yourself and your friends really enhances the game and allows for endless re-playability factor.

If you’re looking for a quirky Indie game with heart and flair, Rock of Ages 3, well, rocks!

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break will be released on June 2, 2020 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

RRP: £19.99 (Nintendo Switch £24.99)

