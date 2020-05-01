Xbox Series X: Game Reveal Event Coming Soon - Date, Time, Titles, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077 & more

Over the past few months, we've received announcement after announcement to do with Xbox Series X' specifications.

So much so that we are starting to get pretty bored of them!

Well, as it turns out, we're finally going to get a better look at the first batch of games planned for the next-gen console.

And it's about time!

Microsoft will grace us with an 'Inside Xbox' presentation at some point in the upcoming month, and it is set to feature gameplay from a number of their partners' upcoming titles!

Want more details on the big event? Continue reading below.

When Is It?

Microsoft has announced an extra-special 'Inside Xbox' presentation will air on Thursday 7 May at 4pm (BST).

SOONER THAN YOU THINK: The presentation is coming in less than a week!

The event will focus, of course, focus on next-gen gameplay from a number of the company's global development partners.

The recently announced Assassin's Creed Valhalla is confirmed to be among the titles, giving us our first look at Ubisoft's Norse-inspired entry.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Xbox Series X

However, there is just one drawback.

Though the presentation will focus on a number of third-party titles, Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg has clarified that first-party titles from Xbox Game Studios won't feature in the show.

Looks like we're going to have to wait a little longer for an update on Master Chief's story.

That said, we can expect to see more about first-party titles later on in summer.

Expected Titles

So, beyond Assassin's Creed Valhalla, we can expect to get a better look at Cyberpunk 2077 ahead of its September release.

PATIENCE: There's still a little while to wait before we get our hands on the dystopian RPG

Keanu Reeves took the stage to promote the CD Projekt RED game during Microsoft's E3 show last year after all.

While Microsoft won't be able to match Keanu Reeves' promotion at E3 2019, you can expect some form of action to go down.

READ MORE: Details Emerge on Cyberpunk's Biggest Gangs

Beyond these two blockbuster titles, which games will be making an appearance at the show is anyone's guess.

It is likely that we will get some previously unseen content and a better look at the games we already about.

READ MORE: What weapons will feature in Assassin's Creed Valhalla?