GRID 2019: EVERY car you can own & race in Codemasters' latest game - Ferrari, Aston Martin, Audi & more

GRID, Codemasters' latest racer, is finally here and we are big fans of the game!

We got our hands on GRID when it was still in development back in the Summer and it is safe to say that GRID has delivered on that promising display.

There are many components which can make a good racing game great, and one of those is the selection of cars that are available to the player. You can have the best handling model, graphics and sound in the world, but if there aren't a good amount of vehicles to choose from, the game can feel empty.

That's not a problem for GRID, though, as the 2019 release has a total of 70 cars split across 5 main categories, making for plenty of options to race against your friends and the AI. Here's the complete list of cars in GRID!

Touring Cars

There are 10 Touring Cars to choose from in GRID across 3 sub-classifications, TC-2, Super Tourers and TC-1 Specials. TC-2 cars are like those you'd find in national touring car series such as the BTCC, basically souped up family and saloon cars.

﻿The Super Tourers are high-performance touring cars that compete in series like the Australian V8 Supercars, while the TC-1 Specials are turbocharged 80's racers that are a real handful to drive!

﻿Full list:

Subaru WRX STI TC-2

Ford Focus TC-2

VW Gold GTI TCR (TC-2)

Audi RS 3 LMS (TC-2)

Ford Falcon FG-X Supercar (ST)

Holden ZB Commodore Supercar (ST)

Chevrolet Camaro Super Tourer

BMW M1 Turbo Group 5 (TC-1)

Ford Capri Turbo Group 5 (TC-1)

Porsche 935/78 Group 5 "Moby Dick" (TC-1)

READ MORE: GRID 2019: How Codemasters’ ‘Nemesis Mode’ AI revolution will leave you in the dust

Stock Cars

Fans of NASCAR will love to dive into the stock and muscle cars which are available in GRID. There are seven muscle cars on offer as well as an oval stock car and pro truck in total. I personally found the muscle car races to be some of the most fun in the game, partly owing to the variety of vehicles you can choose from.

Full list

GRID Edition Pontiac Firebird Modified

Dodge Challenger SRT Modified

Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Modified

Pontiac Firebird Modified

Plymouth 'Cuda AAR Modified

Ford Mustang Mach 1 Modified

Chevrolet Camaro SSX Concept

Dumont Type 37 (Pro Truck)

Jupiter San Marino Oval Stock

READ MORE: GRID Preview: Racing drama comes alive in Codemasters’ newest game

Tuner

There are three sub-categories in the Tuner catalogue of cars, Modified, Super Modified and World Time Attack. There are 5 Modified cars available, which are low-performance Japanese touring cars, ranging from the modern to the 70's. 6 more cars are in the Super Modified category, there are more modern and more in-line with what you'd see in Japanese saloon car races.

W﻿orld Time Attack is a championship you probably won't have heard of but is growing in countries like Australia. The series sees you race against the clock, and not directly against your competitors. There's five cars on offer to race in for this series, making the total tuner cars available 16.

Full list:

Honda S2000 Modified

Datsun 240Z (S30) Modified

Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R (KPGC 10) Modified

Nissan 300ZX (Z32) Modified

Subaru Modified

GRID Edition Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI Time Attack (SM)

﻿Honda Civic FD2 (SM)

Mazda RX-7 Panspeed (SM)

Auto Gallery Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32) (SM)

Subaru Impreza WRX Tomei Cusco (SM)

Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI Time Attack (SM)

Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX Time Attack

MCA Hammerhead Nissan Silvia (S13) (WTA)

Nissan Silvia Time Attack Spex (S15) (WTA)

Honda CRX MightyMouse (WTA)

Audi R8 1:1 (WTA)

READ MORE: GRID 2019: How Fernando Alonso has helped shape the next generation of racing games

GT

There are 3 sub-divisions of GT cars in GRID, Group 2, Group 1 and Prototypes. There are, as the name suggests, these are cars which compete in various classifications of GT races, including endurance events. There's a lot to choose from here, 15 in total, the largest group other than the invitational cars.

Full list

GRID Edition Aston Martin Vantage GT4 (G2)

Ford Mustang GT4 (G2)

Nissan 350Z Z33 Gr. 2

Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R (G2)

Aston Martin Vantage GT4 (G2)

Posche 911 GT4 (997) (G2)

GRID Edition Chevrolet Corvette C7.R (G1)

Aston Martin Vantage GTE (G1)

Chevrolet Corvette C7.R (G1)

SRT Viper GTS-R (G1)

Ford GT GTE (G1)

Porsche 911 RSR (G1)

Ferrari 488 GTE (G1)

Acura DPi (Prototypes)

Cadillac DPi-V.R (Prototypes)

READ MORE: GRID: Get your heart racing

Invitational

Some of the most fun events in the game are the invitationals. There's a kaleidoscope of cars on offer to race in, 20 in total, from original Minis, Classic Le Mans cars and even a full-blown Formula 1 car!

Full list

Mini Miglia Challenge

Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth (Classic Touring Car)

Alfa Romeo 155 TS (Classic Touring Car)

Volvo 850 Estate Touring Car (Classic Touring Car)

BMW M3 Touring Car (Classic Touring Car)

Lancia Stratos (Classic GT)

Apine A110 1800 Group 4 (Classic GT)

Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.0 (Classic GT)

Ferrari 365 GTB4 Competizione (Classic GT)

Ferrari 512 BB LM

Ferrari F430 Challenge

JEDI F1000 - SPEC

Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth Group A (Heritage Super Tourers)

Nissan Skyline GT-R Group A (R32) (Heritage Super Tourers)

Ford GT40 (Historic GT)

Ferrari 330 P4 (Historic GT)

Porsche 917/30 (Group 7 Specials)

McLaren M8D (Group 7 Specials)

Renault R26

GIRD Edition Renault R26

So, which cars will you be rolling out of the garage in? Our personal favourite is the pocket rocket Jedi F1000. No racing game can compete with the thrill of flying through city streets in that thing!