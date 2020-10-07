Fortnite: How To Drive a car from Sweaty Sands To Misty Meadows in less than 4 minutes without getting out - Week Seven Challenge Guide

Chapter 2 Season 4 is now entering its seventh week of challenges.

The challenges this season have been some of the most unique in recent memory.

Now, with the addition of cars, they have designed challenges catered to them.

Here's how to complete this one.

Challenge

For this challenge you will need to hone your inner need for speed, as you need to make your way from Sweaty Sands to Misty Meadows.

As well, you cannot get out of your car and it has to be done in less than four minutes.

Sounds like a breeze doesn't it?

Here's the best route to take for optimal completion time.

Map

Highlighted yellow on the following image is the best route to take with your car to complete this challenge!

EASY - This should not be a problem!

Challenges

Just a reminder, here are the remaining week seven challenges.

Search 7 chests at Catty Corner (25,000 XP)

Get 3 eliminations at Craggy Cliffs (25,000 XP)

Enter The Vault In Doom’s Domain (25,000 XP)

Destroy 3 Cobwebs at The Authority (25,000 XP)

Discover Tony Stark’s Hidden Lake House laboratory (25,000 XP)

Drive a car from Sweaty Sands To Misty Meadows in less than 4 minutes without getting out (25,000 XP)

Deal 1000 damage after knocking an opponent back with Storm’s Whirlwind Blast (50,000 XP)

Deal 500 damage to opponents at Coral Castle (25,000 XP)

