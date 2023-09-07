Mason Greenwood Set for Football Manager Return

It has been a busy summer transfer window with clubs looking for the next big thing for their team. With many moves being made in the Saudi Pro League, this window was historic.

There have been many speculations over this summer transfer window, with one player in particular being Manchester United player Mason Greenwood.

Mason Greenwood was linked with many clubs over the summer window from many different countries, but as the news died down and it felt like there were no clubs interested there was one club that made their move... without further ado let's dive into Greenwood and his potential return to the Football Manager title.

Greenwood returns to professional football

Greenwood, who was under investigation since January 2022 has been off the pitch for over 18 months, however, he's remained under contract with Manchester United throughout.

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service dropped its case against him, where he had been accused of attempted rape, assault, and coercive control, allegations he strongly denied. Since all cases were dropped, Greenwood was then able to slowly build up to his return to professional football.

Greenwood to return to Football Manager?

Greenwood was initially removed from Football Manager in February 2022 following his arrest on 30 January, 2022.

Previously, it was reported that Konami was adding Mason Greenwood back to the eFootball database, and EA Sports seems to be following suit following the announcement that Manchester United is considering reintegrating the young footballer back into the first team.

Given Greenwood's loan to Getafe from Manchester United and his impending return to the football scene in Spain, Sports Interactive, the company responsible for Football Manager, has confirmed their intention to include him in the game again.

This practice aligns with their policy of removing players or officials with indefinite suspensions from the game but subsequently reinstating them once their suspensions are lifted, usually during the next scheduled update.

When will Greenwood be added to Football Manager?

We are still unsure if Greenwood will be added as a database update for FM23 or if Sports Interactive will wait until FM24 is released before they add Mason Greenwood back into the game.

For the latest FootballManager news keep up to date with RealSport101.