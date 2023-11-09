FM24 wonderkid goalkeepers

Football Manager 2024 was released on 6 November 2023, and fans are eagerly anticipating all the details about the game. In a previous guide, we discussed the best bargain players in FM24. However, in this guide, we will focus specifically on Football Manager 2024 wonderkid goalkeepers.

If you missed it, we have also compiled a complete list of Football Manager 2024 wonderkids. Therefore, if you are interested in finding the best wonderkid goalkeepers in FM24, you don't have to worry about spending a lot of time and money on scouting.

We are here to assist you with a list of the top wonderkid goalkeepers in Football Manager 2024.

FM24 goalkeeper wonderkids

The wonderkids are young footballers with exceptional talent, usually 21 years old or younger, and are rated on a scale of 1-200, based on their current ability (CA) and potential ability (PA).

It is important to note that current ability can change during a player's career, while potential ability is fixed at the time of creation and represents the player's maximum possible ability.

Check out the Football Manager 2024 wonderkid goalkeepers list.

Anatolii Trubin

PA: 167

Anatolii Trubin has the greatest potential of all goalkeepers on this list. He moved from Shakhtar Donetsk to Benfica and is the No. 1 option at the goal for the Ukraine national team.

The towering goalkeeper will rarely have trouble with high, floated crosses. Trubin’s aerial reach (17) and jumping reach (18) are phenomenal, while he also possesses such attributes as handling (16), reflexes (15), positioning (15), and agility (15).

Filip Jörgensen

PA: 160

Filip Jörgensen still hasn’t debuted for Denmark's senior national team, but he is the first-choice GK at Villarreal, where he went through the youth system.

Jörgensen’s goalkeeping attributes are even better than Trubin’s. The Dane has numerous strong traits, including aerial reach (16), command of area (15), handling (15), one on ones (15), reflexes (16), determination (17), positioning (15), agility (16), jumping reach (15), natural fitness (15), stamina (15), and strength (16).

Bart Verbruggen

PA: 165

Bart Verbruggen moved from Anderlecht to Brighton in the summer of 2023. He is viewed as a long-term option at the goal for the Netherlands and is one of the Football Manager 2024 wonderkid goalkeepers because of the following traits.

Command of area (15) and composure (15) are top of the bunch, but passing (15) allows Verbruggen to be a great sweeper-keeper and the one who will start counter-attacks for his team.

Guillaume Restes

PA Range: 150-180

It isn’t the first time for Toulouse to make a goalkeeping wonderkid. Remember Alban Lafont? Guillaume Restes reminds me of Lafont and has the potential to be even better.

click to enlarge Guillaume Restes in FM24

He started the FM24 save at 18 years old and currently has 15 reflexes, 16 determination, 15 acceleration, 14 pace, and 14 bravery. These attributes, alongside others, will surely go up in the next few years.

Alejandro Iturbe

PA Range: 140-170

Currently a backup for one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Jan Oblak, Alejandro Iturbe will definitely get his chance at Atletico Madrid. Time is on his side, as he is only 18, but if you have cash to spend and need one of the Football Manager 2024 Wonderkid Goalkeepers, you can get Iturbe for around £25m (release clause).

The Spaniard has solid reflexes (15), while determination (16), decisions (15), and bravery (14) are among his greatest attributes.

More FM24 wonderkid goalkeepers

# Player Name Club Nation 1 Stefano Turati Frosinone Italy 2 Lucas Chevalier Lille France 3 Lucas Cañizares Real Madrid Spain 4 Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro AZ Netherlands 5 Dennis Seimen VfB Stuttgart Germany 6 Diego Callai Sporting CP Brazil 7 Elia Caprile Parthenope Italy 8 Maarten Vandevoordt Genk Belgium 9 Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro AZ Alkmaar Netherlands 10 Noah Atubolu Freiburg Germany

