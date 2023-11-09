The long-anticipated Football Manager 2024 came out on 6 November 2023, and the players want to know as much as possible about the game. Earlier we covered topics such as the best bargains in FM24, but in this guide, we give you the Football Manager 2024 French wonderkids list.

For those who missed it, here is the list of Football Manager 2024 wonderkids. Some of the players on that list are French, but we’re going into details about the most promising players from France in this guide.

You don’t need the best scouts to do the job for you. It could be time and money-consuming, but luckily you have us to guide you through the Football Manager 2024 French wonderkids list.

FM 24 French Wonderkids

The term "wonderkid" refers to a young footballer of enormous talent, usually 19-year-old or younger, but in Football Manager, U21 players are also considered wonderkids.

Players in FM are rated on a 1-200 scale, split into current ability (CA) and potential ability (PA). The difference between the two is that the current ability changes during a player’s career, depending on playing time, injuries, and age. On the other hand, potential ability is fixed when a certain player is created, and it represents the maximum possible ability for that footballer.

Now, let’s take a look at the top five Football Manager 2024 French wonderkids.

Warren Zaïre-Emery

Warren Zaïre-Emery was only 16 when he debuted for Paris Saint-Germain. This talented midfielder is 17 now and is a great prospect for the future.



Zaïre-Emery’s mental attributes are already fantastic. Determination (16), work rate (15), and positioning (15) are some of his best traits, while Zaïre-Emery’s first touch (15) can only get better with years.

Mathys Tel

Mathys Tel started his career as a centre-back, but coaches at Rennes quickly realized that his exceptional technical abilities, game intensity, and agility would make him a promising forward.

Mathys Tel in FM24

Tel moved to Bayern Munich, where he plays as an AML or ST. Some of his best attributes are acceleration (15), pace (15), natural fitness (15), flair (16), and determination (16).

Rayan Cherki

Rayan Cherki was born in Lyon and is considered one of their best-ever prospects. He made his professional debut at 16 and is a first-team regular now at 19 (when FM24 starts).

Rayan Cherki in FM24

Cherki can cover all attacking midfielder positions but is best suited for a winger role. With attributes such as dribbling (16), technique (16), first touch (15), flair (16), composure (15), and agility (15), Cherki is one of the brightest Football Manager 2024 French wonderkids.

Desire Doue

Rennes is well-known for producing some world-class players in the past. Desire Doue is the next star in the making and is already a key midfielder at Rennes.



Doue has all the traits an advanced playmaker should have. Dribbling (15), first touch (15), flair (15), determination (15), and agility (15) are just some of them.

Guillaume Restes

Toulouse’s next goalkeeping wonder after Alban Lafont (also a wonderkid in FM a few years ago), Guillaume Restes has all the qualities to become France’s first-choice GK in future.

Guillaume Restes in FM24

Only 18 years old, Restes already has excellent attributes, such as reflexes (15), acceleration (15), and determination (16).

More FM24 French wonderkids

# Player Name Club Position 1 Eliesse Ben Seghir AS Monaco AMC 2 Mohamed-Ali Cho Real Sociedad ST 3 Badredine Bounani OGC Nice AMR 4 Junior Kroupi Lorient AMC 5 El Chadaille Bitshiabu RB Leipzig DC 6 Habib Diarra Strasbourg MC 7 Mohamed El Arouch Lyon MC 8 Lesley Ugochukwu Chelsea MC 9 Ayman Kari Lorient MC 10 Antoine Mendy OGC Nice DR 11 Leny Yoro Lille DC 12 Bastien Meupiyou Nantes DC 13 Mathis Lambourde Rennes AMR/ST 14 Gaël Lafont Marseille MC 15 Lucas Gourna-Douath RB Salzburg DM 16 Enzo Molebe Lyon AML/ST 17 Enzo Sternal Marseille ST

