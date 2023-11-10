On 6 November 2023, Football Manager 2024 was released, and fans are excited to learn everything about the game. In a previous guide, we talked about the best bargain players in FM24. In this guide, we will present the Football Manager 2024 Brazilian wonderkids list.

FM24 Brazilian wonderkids

In Football Manager, a "wonderkid" is used to describe a young footballer with exceptional talent, typically 19 years old or younger. However, players under the age of 21 are also considered wonderkids in FM.

Players are rated on a scale of 1-200, which is divided into current ability (CA) and potential ability (PA). The primary difference between these two attributes is that the current ability can change during a player's career while potential ability is fixed when a player is created. It represents the maximum possible ability that a player can achieve.

Now, let's take a closer look at the top five Brazilian wonderkids in Football Manager 2024.

Vitor Roque

PA Range: 160-190

An 18-year-old striker will join the Spanish giants Barcelona at the beginning of the 2024–25 season. Currently at Athletico Paranaense, Vitor Roque is undoubtedly one of the most promising strikers in FM24. He even debuted for the Brazilian senior national team.

click to enlarge + 3 Vitor Roque in FM24

It’s evident that his finishing (14), dribbling (14), technique (14), and composure (14) will improve, but these attributes are already great for such a young player. Acceleration (15) and determination (15) are some of Roque’s best traits.

Endrick

PA Range: 160-190

Another striker on this Football Manager 2024 Brazilian wonderkids list, Endrick also signed a contract with the Spanish giants. He will join Real Madrid at the start of the 2024–25 season from Palmeiras.

click to enlarge + 3 Endrick in FM24

Endrick is a year younger than Vitor Roque, so attributes such as finishing (13), first touch (13), technique (13), and dribbling (14) look very promising. Endrick will do unexpected things on the pitch with 18 flair, while he is already quite strong, thanks to 15 strength.

Estêvão

PA Range: 160-190

Originally used the nickname Messinho as a homage to Lionel Messi, due to similarities in their playing style, Estêvão is another Palmeiras product. He still did not get enough opportunities to shine at senior level like his teammate Endrick, but Estêvão will surely shine in the next few years.

At the start of your Fm24 save, his top attributes are dribbling (14), first touch (14), passing (14), finishing (13), acceleration (14), and anticipation (18). Estêvão is only 16.

Ângelo

PA Range: 150-180

Ângelo joined Chelsea from Santos and is currently on loan at Strasbourg. In 2021, this tricky AMR became the youngest Santos player to appear in the Copa Libertadores, surpassing Rodrygo.

click to enlarge + 3 Angelo in FM24

He’s 18 in Football Manager 2024 and managed to develop traits, such as dribbling (16), flair (16), and agility (15), all of which will only go higher.

Luis Guilherme

PA Range: 150-180

The third Palmeiras player on this Football Manager 2024 Brazilian wonderkids list, Luis Guilherme can successfully play at AMR and AMC positions. For such a young player (16), he is showing tremendous potential.

Luis Guilherme is a technical (14) midfielder with great pace (16), while his acceleration (15), agility (14), and determination (14) make him one of the most promising Brazilians in FM24.

More FM24 Brazilian wonderkids

# Player Name Club Position 1 Lorran Flamengo AMR/AMC 2 Sávio Girona AMR/AML 3 Beraldo São Paulo DC 4 Kaiky Almería DC 5 Andrey Santos Nottingham Forest MC 6 Matheus França Crystal Palace MC/AMC 7 Robert Renan Zenit DC 8 Deivid Washington Chelsea ST 9 Gabriel Moscardo Corinthians DM 10 Matheus Gonçalves Bragantino AMR 11 Giovani Al-Sadd AMR 12 Patryck Lanza São Paulo DL/WBL 13 Diego Callai Sporting CP GK 14 Talles Wander São Paulo ST 15 Riquelme Fillipi Palmeiras AML

