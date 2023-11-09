Football Manager 2024: Best wonderkid right wingers to torment defenders

Football Manager 2024 has finally kicked off, and the search for wonderkid signings begins. Good goals come from good attacks, and you need a good right winger to provide that spark, so who are the best wonderkid right wingers in Football Manager 2024?

We’ve done our homework, and here are the best right wingers we’ve found.

Young and hungry

Before going over our list, let us first explain just what exactly a wonderkid is. Typically, a wonderkid is a player no older than 21 who is considered to be a future star. Despite 21 being the cutoff age, we’ll be mainly focusing on players aged 19 and under just to narrow things down more.

To be considered a wonderkid, a player also needs to have a potential ability (PA) of at least 150. PA is measured on a scale of 1-200, with 150 being considered the minimum required for a player to become world-class.

click to enlarge + 6

PA can be either fixed or defined as a range. Some players may have a fixed PA when you start a new save, but for the most part, wonderkids will have a PA range. This means their eventual PA will change depending on the level of coaching and game time they receive, and the performance level they put in during matches.

So now we know what exactly a wonderkid is, let’s have a look at the list.

Best wonderkid right wingers in Football Manager 2024

We’ve taken a good look into the Football Manager 2024 pre-game database to find the best wonderkid right wingers. We’ll only be including players who play as either a right midfielder or right winger as their natural position, so no versatile wingers will feature in this list.

We’ll be focusing on the top five wonderkid right wingers in the game, but if you’re still looking for the future Gareth Bale we’ll include the best of the rest underneath. Let’s get started!

Lamine Yamal

The latest product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy. Lamine Yamal is already a record breaker, becoming both La Liga and Spain’s youngest ever goal scorer. It’s safe to say Yamal has hit the ground sprinting, and that’s reflected in his PA Range.

click to enlarge + 6

Yamal tops out at 170-200, being the highest-rated wonderkid in Football Manager 2024. He won’t be cheap to acquire, but you know he’ll be first-team ready when you splash the cash.

Yaser Asprilla

Yaser Asprilla is still finding his feet at Watford, but it won’t be long before he starts lighting up the Championship. Before joining the Hornets, Asprilla had already built up a reputation in his native Colombia. That means despite his young age, Asprilla has a lot of first team experience to fall back on.

click to enlarge + 6

A PA Range of 150-180 shows just how good Asprilla can become with the right level of coaching. Keep him playing, and he’ll keep creating chances for your team.

Angelo

One of Chelsea’s many latest recruits, but arguably one of the most exciting too. Angelo is built in the same mould as Neymar, even coming through the Santos academy like the iconic Brazilian.

click to enlarge + 6

Currently on loan at Strasbourg from Chelsea, Angelo is one to keep an eye on once his season in France ends. He might cost you a fair amount, but it’ll be worth it once he’s whipping in those crosses.

Ben Doak

Liverpool has seen some incredible young players over the years, and Ben Doak could be next on the list. After making a handful of first team appearances for Celtic, Doak joined Liverpool last summer.

click to enlarge + 6

His reds career is yet to get truly started, but once it does we could be celebrating Doak just like the legendary Kenny Dalglish. He’ll need some minutes on the pitch to start developing, but Doak is a risk worth taking.

Badredine Bouanani

Being compared to Eden Hazard is a true honour and one that Badredine Bouanani can boast. Breaking through at Lille, Bouanani now plys his trade at Nice. Since then, he’s also made his international debut for Algeria, assisting Riyad Mahrez in the winning goal.

click to enlarge + 6

Bouanani still has his best years ahead, but he’s already off to a great start. It’ll take some convincing for Nice to part with him, but Bouanani will help form an unbeatable front three.

Best of the rest

We have some incredible young right wingers in our top five list but don’t rule out the rest of these winger wonderkids. With players from Venezuela, Ghana, and even Guinea-Bissau, check out the list of players below: