Now that the new game is out, let's check out the best Football Manager 2024 German wonderkids!
Football Manager 2024 has seriously impressed us and it's a marked improvement over last year's Football Manager 2023. There are plenty of new features on offer, as well as updated squads, clubs and players.
That means that the wonderkids from last year's game will be different and even some of them that are the same may have improved or regressed in terms of their ability ratings.
We're bringing you the best German wonderkids in FM24 right here!
Football Manager 2024 German Wonderkids
Germany burnt bright and hot in the mid-2010s, but has come crashing down on the international front since their World Cup victory in 2014. Despite this though, Germany does have some excellent young players.
Wonderkids are the best young players in football and for the purpose of this article, we'll be counting all players who are 19 years old or younger at the start of your FM24 save.
German players that have a Potential Ability (PA) range of 130-160 or above will qualify for this list. That PA range will mean the range of ability that a player can reach, 130-160 PA means they'll be between a decent and leading Bundesliga player.
PA is rated out of 200, as is Current Ability (CA), the culmination of all of a player's attributes at that moment. When players' PA is equal, we will use CA to separate them. Here's the best five German wonderkids in FM24!
Youssoufa Moukoko
No prizes for guessing who tops this list, as Youssoufa Moukoko has been a bona fide wonderkid for a number of seasons now. Moukoko may have been born in Cameroon, but he's already a full German international.
The striker has already got over 75 appearances for Borussia Dortmund to his name and will become a club legend if he stays in Dortmund. His 125 CA at the start of the game is perhaps doing him a disservice, but his PA range of 160-190 means he can become one of the best players in the world within the next 5-10 seasons.
Assan Ouedraogo
Schalke 04 is having an awful season in real life, sitting near the bottom of the 2. Bundesliga table at the time of writing. One of the few bright sparks has been Assan Ouedraogo, who has been ever-present in the Schalke side this season.
His 103 CA when you start the game means he'll also be a regular in The Royal Blues' side in FM24. If you're managing in Gelsenkirchen, though, you'll need to be promoted in your first season, as Ouedraogo's PA of 150-180 means he'll be demanding top flight and eventually European football before too long.
Noah Darvich
Noah Darvich is one of the youngest players on this list, as he's only 16 when you start your save. The attacking midfielder joined Barcelona from Freiburg in the summer and he's got a bright future ahead of him.
Darvich starts with a CA of 100, so he'll be best suited to playing lower division football either on loan or as part of Barcelona's B team. His 150-180 potential range means he'll likely be at least a leading La Liga player when he reaches his peak playing ability.
Kenan Yildiz
Kenan Yildiz has made his debut for the Senior Turkish National Team in real life, but he was born in Germany so still qualifies for this list!
Yildiz is only 18, but he's already made his first-team debut for Juventus this season. The attacking midfielder starts FM24 with a CA of 110, so you might be best sending him on loan to Serie B if you're managing Juve.
A PA range of 140-170 means he'll at least be a good Serie A player at his peak and potentially as high as a Star Serie A player.
Tom Bischof
Tom Bischof made his Hoffenheim debut last season and will no doubt go on to be a first-team regular in the coming years.
Bischof starts FM24 with a CA of 108, making him a good 2. Bundesliga player. So, the central midfielder could do with going out on load for a season or two.
His PA of between 140-170 means he'll be at least a good BL player at his peak and possibly as high as a star BL player.
All FM24 German Wonderkids
If the German wonderkid you were expecting to see above wasn't listed, they'll probably be in the table of the top 40 German wonderkid below:
|Player name
|CA
|PA Range
|Team
|Position
|Youssoufa Moukoko
|125
|160-190
|Dortmund
|ST
|Assan Ouedraogo
|103
|150-180
|Schalke
|MC
|Noah Darvich
|100
|150-180
|Barcelona
|AMC
|Kenan Yildiz
|110
|140-170
|Juventus
|AMC
|Tom Bischof
|108
|140-170
|Hoffenheim
|MC
|Dennis Seimen
|103
|140-170
|Stuttgart
|GK
|Gabriel Vidovic
|114
|130-160
|Bayern
|AMC
|Tom Rothe
|112
|130-160
|Dortmund
|DL
|Brajan Gruda
|112
|130-160
|Mainz
|AMC
|Jonas Urbig
|112
|130-160
|Koln
|GK
|Umut Tohumcu
|109
|130-160
|Hoffenheim
|MC
|Leandro Morgalla
|109
|130-160
|RB Salzburg
|DC
|Linus Gechter
|108
|130-160
|Hertha Berlin
|DC
|Arijon Ibrahimovic
|105
|130-160
|Bayern
|AMC
|Fabio Chiarodia
|105
|130-160
|Monchengladbach
|DC
|Justin Diehl
|105
|130-160
|Koln
|ST
|Can Uzun
|104
|130-160
|Nurnberg
|AMC
|Nelson Weiper
|102
|130-160
|Mainz
|ST
|Matija Popovic
|100
|130-160
|Partizan Belgrade
|ST
|Tarek Buchmann
|99
|130-160
|Bayern
|DC
|Noel Aseko Nkili
|92
|130-160
|Bayern
|DM
|Adriano Onyegbule
|91
|130-160
|Basel
|AMC
|Lukas Ullrich
|110
|142
|Monchengladbach
|DR
|Tim Oermann
|109
|120-150
|Bochum
|DC
|Anton Kade
|108
|120-150
|Basel
|AML
|Laurin Ulrich
|108
|120-150
|Stuttgart
|AMC
|Mattes Hansen
|108
|120-150
|Paderborn
|DM
|Muhammed Damar
|108
|120-150
|Hoffenheim
|AMC
|Eyup Aydin
|108
|120-150
|Galatasaray
|DM
|Mika Baur
|107
|120-150
|Freiburg
|AMR
|Sanoussy Ba
|106
|120-150
|RB Leipzig
|DR
|Romeo Vermant
|104
|120-150
|Club Brugge
|ST
|Nnamdi Collins
|103
|120-150
|Frankfurt
|DC
|Pascal Klemens
|103
|120-150
|Hertha Berlin
|DC
|Max Weiss
|102
|120-150
|Karlsruher
|GK
|Justin Janitzek
|102
|120-150
|Bayern
|DC
|Keke Topp
|100
|120-150
|Schalke
|ST
|Aaron Zehnter
|100
|120-150
|Augsburg
|DR
|Elione Fernandes
|98
|120-150
|RB Salzburg
|DM
|Leon Opitz
|98
|120-150
|Werder Bremen
|AML
