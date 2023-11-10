Now that the new game is out, let's check out the best Football Manager 2024 German wonderkids!

Football Manager 2024 has seriously impressed us and it's a marked improvement over last year's Football Manager 2023. There are plenty of new features on offer, as well as updated squads, clubs and players.

That means that the wonderkids from last year's game will be different and even some of them that are the same may have improved or regressed in terms of their ability ratings.

Table of contents Football Manager 2024 German Wonderkids Youssoufa Moukoko Assan Ouedraogo Noah Darvich Kenan Yildiz Tom Bischof All FM24 German Wonderkids

We're bringing you the best German wonderkids in FM24 right here!

Football Manager 2024 German Wonderkids

Germany burnt bright and hot in the mid-2010s, but has come crashing down on the international front since their World Cup victory in 2014. Despite this though, Germany does have some excellent young players.

Wonderkids are the best young players in football and for the purpose of this article, we'll be counting all players who are 19 years old or younger at the start of your FM24 save.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: Sports Interactive / SEGA

German players that have a Potential Ability (PA) range of 130-160 or above will qualify for this list. That PA range will mean the range of ability that a player can reach, 130-160 PA means they'll be between a decent and leading Bundesliga player.

PA is rated out of 200, as is Current Ability (CA), the culmination of all of a player's attributes at that moment. When players' PA is equal, we will use CA to separate them. Here's the best five German wonderkids in FM24!

Youssoufa Moukoko

No prizes for guessing who tops this list, as Youssoufa Moukoko has been a bona fide wonderkid for a number of seasons now. Moukoko may have been born in Cameroon, but he's already a full German international.

click to enlarge + 6

The striker has already got over 75 appearances for Borussia Dortmund to his name and will become a club legend if he stays in Dortmund. His 125 CA at the start of the game is perhaps doing him a disservice, but his PA range of 160-190 means he can become one of the best players in the world within the next 5-10 seasons.

Assan Ouedraogo

Schalke 04 is having an awful season in real life, sitting near the bottom of the 2. Bundesliga table at the time of writing. One of the few bright sparks has been Assan Ouedraogo, who has been ever-present in the Schalke side this season.

click to enlarge + 6

His 103 CA when you start the game means he'll also be a regular in The Royal Blues' side in FM24. If you're managing in Gelsenkirchen, though, you'll need to be promoted in your first season, as Ouedraogo's PA of 150-180 means he'll be demanding top flight and eventually European football before too long.

Noah Darvich

Noah Darvich is one of the youngest players on this list, as he's only 16 when you start your save. The attacking midfielder joined Barcelona from Freiburg in the summer and he's got a bright future ahead of him.

click to enlarge + 6

Darvich starts with a CA of 100, so he'll be best suited to playing lower division football either on loan or as part of Barcelona's B team. His 150-180 potential range means he'll likely be at least a leading La Liga player when he reaches his peak playing ability.

Kenan Yildiz

Kenan Yildiz has made his debut for the Senior Turkish National Team in real life, but he was born in Germany so still qualifies for this list!

click to enlarge + 6

Yildiz is only 18, but he's already made his first-team debut for Juventus this season. The attacking midfielder starts FM24 with a CA of 110, so you might be best sending him on loan to Serie B if you're managing Juve.

A PA range of 140-170 means he'll at least be a good Serie A player at his peak and potentially as high as a Star Serie A player.

Tom Bischof

Tom Bischof made his Hoffenheim debut last season and will no doubt go on to be a first-team regular in the coming years.

click to enlarge + 6

Bischof starts FM24 with a CA of 108, making him a good 2. Bundesliga player. So, the central midfielder could do with going out on load for a season or two.

His PA of between 140-170 means he'll be at least a good BL player at his peak and possibly as high as a star BL player.

All FM24 German Wonderkids

If the German wonderkid you were expecting to see above wasn't listed, they'll probably be in the table of the top 40 German wonderkid below: