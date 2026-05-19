Primary Subject: Football Manager 26 (FM26)

Football Manager 26 (FM26) Key Update: Sports Interactive announced that a fully licensed FIFA World Cup 2026 mode and a completely overhauled international management system are arriving in a free update on May 26th.

Sports Interactive announced that a fully licensed FIFA World Cup 2026 mode and a completely overhauled international management system are arriving in a free update on May 26th. Status: Confirmed (Official announcement by Sports Interactive)

Confirmed (Official announcement by Sports Interactive) Last Verified: May 19, 2026

May 19, 2026 Quick Answer: International management and the licensed FIFA World Cup 2026 mode launch as a free update for Football Manager 26 on May 26th.

Sports Interactive has revealed that international management is arriving at Football Manager 26 on May 26th. This is huge news, and is something fans were eager to see in the game.

Together with the return of international management, a brand-new FIFA World Cup 2026 mode will also be added, being fully licensed and allowing players to get right into the World Cup action.

International Management Is Finally Coming to FM 26

Credit: Sports Interactive

As mentioned above, international management arrives at FM 26 on May 26th, allowing players to manage national teams on their saves.

The feature will be implemented seamlessly, with international management being added to both current and brand-new saves.

So, whether you are in year 15 or just starting a save, the ability to manage a national team will be at your disposal from May 26 on.

If you want to jump straight into the FIFA World Cup 2026 action, you will be able to do so with the FIFA World Cup 2026 mode, which you can access in the main menu.

In this game mode, you start on May 11th, with the season up until that date having been simulated. You will have two friendlies to play before you submit your squad list and head into the biggest sporting event in the world.

Huge Changes Were Made To International Management

Credit: Sports Interactive

Squad selection was one of the biggest issues of international management in previous Football Manager iterations.

Sports Interactive has fixed that, adding a "Provisional Squad selection system", which allows you to call up more players before trimming the number down for your final squad.

The Squad selection interface was significantly improved; you now have a way to look for dual nationals that can potentially declare for you, and new ways to inform players if they are getting called up or not.

A "Player Discovery" tab that showcases the player's recent form was also added, and you now have "Scouting Focuses" for your national team, allowing you to send scouts to search for players who fit your formation and playstyle.

Even the press conferences got an upgrade, with new questions and answers being added for international management press conferences and flash interviews.

It's also worth noting that the Squad Planner feature is now embedded in a much more intuitive way in the squad selection process.

But the biggest change to the international management feature is the reworked player condition, which "ensures that players recover better during international tournaments". This plagued Football Manager for years and is now finally fixed.

A Fully Licensed Experience

Credit: Sports Interactive

For the first time, Sports Interactive managed to enter a licensing agreement with FIFA, meaning the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be fully licensed in FM 26.

Players will be able to experience brand-new cutscenes, broadcast graphics, teamsheets, fully licensed kits, and even the Adidas Trionda, the official FIFA World Cup 2026 match ball.

Combined with all the changes made to international management, this makes it the most immersive World Cup experience in Football Manager history.

It's a must-try for every Football Manager aficionado, even for those who don't care that much about international football.

This is everything you need to know about the arrival of international management to FM 26.

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