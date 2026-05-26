Primary Subject: Football Manager 26 (Version 26.2 / 2025/26 Season)

Football Manager 26 (Version 26.2 / 2025/26 Season) Key Update: This comprehensive scouting strategy provides optimized recruitment filters to build both immediate, data-driven veteran squads and long-term, high-potential wonderkid networks.

This comprehensive scouting strategy provides optimized recruitment filters to build both immediate, data-driven veteran squads and long-term, high-potential wonderkid networks. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: May 26, 2026

May 26, 2026 Quick Answer: The ultimate Football Manager 26 scouting setup utilizes targeted recruitment focuses across high-yield global regions combined with strict, performance-based analytic metrics rather than attribute ratings alone.

Scouting is the backbone of every Football Manager 26 save. You can have created the best tactical formation in the game, but without the right players for it, you will struggle.

If you have a Road to Glory save, scouting is also crucial to find the players that will take your club to the next level.

The feeling of taking your boyhood club from League One to the Premier League with its iconic captain at the wheel is unmatched.

However, if you want to achieve higher levels of success, like European football, you will need to move on from him.

A great scouting network does that and much more, ensuring you can plan for the future while also giving you answers to all of your current problems.

Scouting Wonderkids is a Must

Credit: Sports Interactive

Wonderkids are the best way to build a long-term competitive squad for a reasonable price.

But I'm not talking about the Lamine Yamal's or Dean Husijen of the world, as these players are ridiculously expensive. Unless you are playing one of the big guys, you won't be able to afford them.

However, every club needs to prepare for the future and actively look for the players that will be at the forefront of its future conquest.

If you have the scouting budget for it, create one recruitment focus on every continent and use these filters:

Position and Role: Any

Minimum Current Ability: 0.5 or 1 stars

Minimum Potential Ability: 3 stars

Age: Between 15 - 21

Recruitment Focus Priority - Ongoing

Don't randomly assign the scouts; select scouts who have good knowledge about that part of the world. While adaptability matters for a scout, the most important thing is for them to be familiar with the countries they are set to scout in.

Also, assign at least two top analysts for each task, and try not to burden one analyst with all the scouting weight. This will generate better and faster scouting reports.

If you don't have enough scouts or analysts, or you're plagued by a low scouting budget, do this for one continent at a time, focusing on South and North America the most.

South America has always been a diamond mine of wonderkids, and in this year's title, the MLS is also producing some great prospects. Europe, more specifically, Eastern Europe, is also a great region to focus your scouting on.

If money is still a problem with this approach, go even more detailed, one league at a time: Brasileirão Série A, Brasileirão Série B, Liga Profesional de Fútbol, MLS, or maybe the SuperLiga.

Find leagues that are inside your scouting budget, and go from there.

Experience is Also Needed to Succeed

Credit: Sports Interactive

While scouting wonderkids is great, your club can't rely only on young players, as experience is one of the most important aspects in football.

Having a player in his prime, or even late in his career, that you know you can count on is massive, and makes your squad planning so much easier.

To scout those types of players, you can use these filters:

Position and Role: Any

Minimum Current Ability: 3 stars

Minimum Potential Ability: 3.5 stars

Age: Between 21 - 31

Recruitment Focus Priority - Ongoing

Follow the same scouting and analyst allocating instructions as the ones I mentioned further above, as they should be used for every scouting focus in FM 26, no exceptions.

When it comes to these players, their potential or even attributes aren't the most important things; it's their career stats. You want them to have a great average rating, minimum 6.75, and good stats in goals and assists, depending on the position.

If I need a striker, I need someone who can actually place the ball in the back of the net. Between a player with great attributes, who scores 5 goals in 35 matches, with a 6.6 average rating, and one with 13 goals in as many matches and a 6.8 rating, the choice is clear.

Don't let ratings cloud your judgment. What matters is how the players perform on the pitch, and unfortunately, great ratings don't always equate to great performances.

If he's a center back, check his tackle percentage. For a creative midfielder, look at his passing and assist percentages, and so on.

It's here that analytics play a bigger role, and they can help you find cheap and dependable players who can help you overachieve.

A Mastermind Scouting Network is Set

Credit: Sports Interactive

These two scouting filters will have all of your needs covered. One allows you to recruit for the present and near future, while the other lets you plan more long-term.

One thing to also focus on when choosing between players is the regular performer and big game enjoyer traits. Having one of the two is a must, with the regular performer being the most important one.

Only signed players who don't have the two as a last option. If they are the reverse of these two traits, inconsistent and scared of big games, avoid signing them.

Make sure to add the best players you find in your scouting to the shortlist and to the squad planner. That way, when you lose a player to a big club, or you are forced to sell to not ruin the locker room morale, you can simply access the squad planner and see the best options to replace them.

Make sure to also check your scouting reports at least once every two weeks. Don't let them accumulate, as you might miss the chance to grab a diamond in the rough or a solid squad player.

More often than not, your scouts will provide you with plenty of interesting deals, in both sports and financial ways.

Now all that is left for you to do is to lead your team to glory and conquer the football world in Football Manager 26!

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