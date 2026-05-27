Primary Subject: Football Manager 2026 (FM26)

Football Manager 2026 (FM26) Key Update: A free game update has officially added a fully licensed International Management and a dedicated FIFA World Cup 2026 game mode.

A free game update has officially added a fully licensed International Management and a dedicated FIFA World Cup 2026 game mode. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: May 27, 2026 (Note: Formatted to reflect the current live update status as of today)

May 27, 2026 (Note: Formatted to reflect the current live update status as of today) Quick Answer: Football Manager 26 added the licensed FIFA World Cup 2026 mode via a free update, featuring direct menu access, reworked scouting, and official tournament graphics.

International management has finally been added to Football Manager 26, and with it came the brand new FIFA World Cup 2026 game mode.

This mode allows players to skip the season and go straight into the biggest competition in sports. The mode is fully licensed, providing the most immersive World Cup experience in Football Manager history.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about the FIFA World Cup 2026 mode.

The Perfect Mode for the International Football Die Hard Fans

Credit: Sports Interactive

You can access the FIFA World Cup 2026 mode from the main menu, as you will see a quick start option for it when you open the game.

After doing so, you will have to select the database and the manager profile you want to use. That's because once the competition is over, the save will continue naturally.

It will follow the regular football schedule you have after a World Cup tournament, if you decide to continue it.

Then comes the first big decision, selecting whether you want to manage a national team, a club, or both, and which one you want to manage.

Once that is done, you will have to choose your Provisional Squad for the two friendlies you have to play before the tournament starts.

You also have to create or load your tactic, as well as the set-piece routines. Whether you do that before or after submitting the Provisional Squad, that's up to you.

The two friendlies will give you a good idea of your final squad. You can remove players from your Provisional Squad at any time until you find the 26 players for your final squad, which will hopefully bring you eternal glory.

Once all of that is done, the best part comes, as the FIFA World Cup 2026 finally starts. You will be able to enjoy the official broadcast graphics, kits, match ball, and even new cutscenes.

This year's tournament was expanded to 48 teams, and some rules were tweaked because of that. If you aren't aware of them, make sure to select the rules in the tournament section.

Improvements to International Management

Credit: Sports Interactive

The FIFA World Cup 2026 in FM 26 benefits from plenty of improvements made to International management.

There are changes to players' scouting, with the addition of a National Shortlist tab that is very similar to the ones you have on club management.

The National Shortlist includes brand-new displays, which showcase players' current form for their club and their national team expectations. This makes it much easier to scout possible call-ups and to decide who makes the cut.

It's also now possible to scout eligible dual nationals that might be interested in playing for your country. Just like in club management, you can create a scouting focus for it and monitor the situation of those players.

Match Preparation training focuses were also introduced, allowing you to select the In Possession, Out of Possession, and Set Pieces priorities for every game.

Above all, player conditioning has been completely reworked, and they will recover better between matches, making for a much less frustrating World Cup experience.

This is everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2026 mode in FM 26, and the major changes made to international management that significantly enhanced the experience.

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