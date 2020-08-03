Football Manager 2021 Licences: Official Team Editions, Exclusives, Leagues & more

Now that it has been officially confirmed, we can start to get hyped around the release of FM 21!

It may be here a little later than usual - a November release has been touted rather than the usual October showing - but it is coming nonetheless!

Licences have been somewhat of an issue for FM fans in the past. Here's a look at all everything we know about their licences as we head towards FM 21!

Official Team Versions

Premier League side Arsenal and La Liga's Valencia were two sides who had their own, official team versions of Football Manager 2020. It's safe to say they went down a treat.

Gooners! Arsenal had their own edition of FM 20, will it return for FM 21?

Is that something that we could potentially see more of in FM 21? It remains to be seen but, with license deals with some exciting new franchises - such as David Beckham's Inter Miami - we could have some tasty new team versions on the way soon.

Exclusives remain an issue

One area which is still of slight concern for FM fans is the issue of exclusive deals between some of Europe's elite and other flagship footballing titles.

Juventus are midway through their three-year deal with Pro Evolution Soccer - so we expect that Zebre will be heading back to FM 21 - whilst LaLiga have signed an exclusive deal with EA Sports and FIFA,

Zebre! Juventus won't be in FM 21.

The likelihood of getting many exclusives on FM is slim, but it would be a big statement of intent from Sports Interactive.

Licensed Leagues in FM 20

The full list of licensed teams in FM 21 is yet to be revealed, but for some clarity, here are all the licenses held in FM 20.

Australia - A-League, including new franchises Western United and Macarthur FC

Denmark - Superliga

England - EFL (Championship, League One and League Two)

France - LFP (Ligue 1 and Ligue 2)

Germany – Bundesliga (Bundesliga, 2. Bundesliga and 3. Liga), DFB

Gibraltar – Gibraltar National League (post-release), National Team

Netherlands – Eredivisie and Eerste Divisie, National Team

South Korea - K-League

USA – MLS, including new franchises Inter Miami and Nashville

Northern Ireland – Northern Ireland Football League (Premiership, Championship, Intermediate League)

Poland - Ekstraklasa

Scotland - SPFL (Scottish Premiership, Scottish Championship, Scottish League One, Scottish League Two)

Wales – Cymru Premier, Cymru North, Cymru South, Cymru Cup

Italy - Serie A (except Juventus).

