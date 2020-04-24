[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

*WATCH* ePremier League Invitational Quarter-Finals – Results, Times, Fixtures, Sterling, Alexander-Arnold & more

With the season on hold, follow the Prem’s best go head to head on FIFA 20 to claim the trophy!

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Apr 24, 2020
epl invitational quarter finals

With the Premier League season on hold, the top-flight of English football has made sure that there is some live action for its fans.

This comes in the form of the ePL Invitational – a FIFA 20 tournament consisting of the club’s players and famous fans.

We have now reached the quarter-final stage of the competition.

You can watch the live stream here.

 

learn fifa from tekks

NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!

 

Contents hide
1 Trent Alexander-Arnold 4-1 Christian Atsu
2 Neal Maupay vs Dwight McNeil (13:00)
3 Diogo Jota vs Lys Mousset (14:00)
4 Andre Gomes vs Raheem Sterling (15:00)
5 Schedule
6 Current Live Stream

Trent Alexander-Arnold 4-1 Christian Atsu

Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Trent Alexander-Arnold is considered one of the best out of the players on FIFA 20. The Liverpool right back was the favourite against Newcastle’s Christian Atsu and, despite going a goal down, picked up a 4-1 win.

Neal Maupay vs Dwight McNeil (13:00)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

Brighton against Burnley is a proper football match. With both players pretty useful, this one is too close to call.

Diogo Jota vs Lys Mousset (14:00)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United

Diogo Jota captained himself and scored four in his 8-2 victory over Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi. Can he keep that run going?

Andre Gomes vs Raheem Sterling (15:00)

Everton vs Manchester City

Andre Gomes of Everton smashed Chelsea’s Reece James earlier in the competition 8-0 and this could be a very tasty encounter against Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

Schedule

epl invitational qf schedule min

Current Live Stream

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon