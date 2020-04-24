*WATCH* ePremier League Invitational Quarter-Finals – Results, Times, Fixtures, Sterling, Alexander-Arnold & more
With the season on hold, follow the Prem’s best go head to head on FIFA 20 to claim the trophy!
With the Premier League season on hold, the top-flight of English football has made sure that there is some live action for its fans.
This comes in the form of the ePL Invitational – a FIFA 20 tournament consisting of the club’s players and famous fans.
We have now reached the quarter-final stage of the competition.
You can watch the live stream here.
NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!
Trent Alexander-Arnold 4-1 Christian Atsu
Liverpool vs Newcastle United
Trent Alexander-Arnold is considered one of the best out of the players on FIFA 20. The Liverpool right back was the favourite against Newcastle’s Christian Atsu and, despite going a goal down, picked up a 4-1 win.
Neal Maupay vs Dwight McNeil (13:00)
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley
Brighton against Burnley is a proper football match. With both players pretty useful, this one is too close to call.
Diogo Jota vs Lys Mousset (14:00)
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United
Diogo Jota captained himself and scored four in his 8-2 victory over Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi. Can he keep that run going?
Andre Gomes vs Raheem Sterling (15:00)
Everton vs Manchester City
Andre Gomes of Everton smashed Chelsea’s Reece James earlier in the competition 8-0 and this could be a very tasty encounter against Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.
Schedule
Current Live Stream
READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21