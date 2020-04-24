WATCH* ePremier League Invitational Quarter-Finals – Results, Times, Fixtures, Sterling, Alexander-Arnold & more

With the season on hold, follow the Prem’s best go head to head on FIFA 20 to claim the trophy!

With the Premier League season on hold, the top-flight of English football has made sure that there is some live action for its fans.

This comes in the form of the ePL Invitational – a FIFA 20 tournament consisting of the club’s players and famous fans.

We have now reached the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 4-1 Christian Atsu

Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Trent Alexander-Arnold is considered one of the best out of the players on FIFA 20. The Liverpool right back was the favourite against Newcastle’s Christian Atsu and, despite going a goal down, picked up a 4-1 win.

Neal Maupay vs Dwight McNeil (13:00)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

Brighton against Burnley is a proper football match. With both players pretty useful, this one is too close to call.

Diogo Jota vs Lys Mousset (14:00)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United

Diogo Jota captained himself and scored four in his 8-2 victory over Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi. Can he keep that run going?

Andre Gomes vs Raheem Sterling (15:00)

Everton vs Manchester City

Andre Gomes of Everton smashed Chelsea’s Reece James earlier in the competition 8-0 and this could be a very tasty encounter against Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

Schedule

