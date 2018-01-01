Team of the Week 16 (TOTW) predictions

Happy New Year! As we enter the World Cup year of 2018, it’s crunch time for the world’s best. With places in Russia at stake, who can go on and make a name for themselves in 2018?

This past week, as we waved goodbye to 2017, the Premier League’s festive schedule took centre stage, with Chelsea the big winners as they smashed Stoke 5-0.

With Germany, Spain and France all on a winter break, this gives us the chance to look at some of the lesser leagues, with Wolves continuing to blow the Championship away with a dramatic 2-1 victory over the in form Bristol City.

The Old Firm Derby took place in Scotland, but arch-rivals Celtic and Rangers did not bring their best in the stale 0-0 draw.

So who has done enough to earn themselves in the FIFA 18 Team of the Week? We predict which players will receive in form items this week due to their starring club performances. Team of the Week 16 will be released on Wednesday, January 3 at 6pm GMT.

Mattia Perin (OVR 83 – IF 85)

Perhaps one of the most undervalued goalkeepers in the world, Genoa man Mattia Perin was at his best against Torino in Serie A. The Italian made six saves to win a point for his side in the 0-0 draw, keeping Genoa three points above the drop zone.

The ‘keeper’s performance should earn him an in form boost of two to 85 to kick off 2018. His normal 83 card will set you back 2,100 FUT coins on PS4 and 2,400 on Xbox One.

Tom Clarke (OVR 70 – IF 74)

Preston centre half Tom Clarke has had to fill in at right back of late, and he looks accomplished in the role. The North Enders faced off against Cardiff on Friday, with Clarke popping up in the 90th minute to claim a 1-0 win for his side.

The 30-year-old Clarke is worthy of an increase of four to a maximum silver rating of 74 this week. His normal 70 card will cost you 800 coins on both consoles.

Danny Wilson (OVR 69 – IF 74)

It’s been a good week for Rangers, first seeing off Motherwell and then holding rivals Celtic to a 0-0 draw. Danny Wilson scored and assisted another in the 2-0 victory over Motherwell, and the 'Gers are now just three points off Aberdeen in second place in the Scottish Premiership.

Centre back Wilson should also receive a maximum silver rating of 74 this week, an increase of five on his 69 rating. That normal card will cost you 750 coins on PS4 and 1,500 on Xbox One for the Scotsman.

Barry Douglas (OVR 71 – IF 77)

Wolves already look like the calibre of a Premier League side, with the Championship leaders seeing off promotion rivals Bristol City in a dramatic 2-1 win. Left wing back Barry Douglas got the equalising goal with 25 minutes to play before crossing in for Ryan Bennett to grab the winner in injury time.

The Scottish Douglas should receive a large increase for his match winning performance, and we are predicting his 71 overall to go as high as 77 this week. His silver card is priced at 1,700 coins on PS4 and 2,500 on Xbox One.

Willian (OVR 84 – IF 86)

It’s been tough for Willian for the past year now, struggling for game time behind Eden Hazard (OVR 90) and Pedro (OVR 84) at Chelsea. With Hazard rested against Stoke, the Brazilian took centre stage, grabbing two assists and notching a penalty in the overwhelming 5-0 win for The Blues.

Right winger Willian should receive an increase of two to 86 this week, and you can get his normal 84 card for a decent price of 5,500 coins on PS4 and 5,700 on Xbox One.

Danny Drinkwater (OVR 79 – IF 83)

With slim pickings in central midfield, Chelsea’s Danny Drinkwater makes the cut for his superb strike in the 5-0 thrashing against Stoke. The 27-year-old will need to do a lot to justify his £35 million arrival from Leicester, but since returning from injury the midfielder as looked assured in Antonio Conte’s side.

Drinkwater’s 79 overall rating could receive an in form boost to 83 this week, and you will need around 900 coins on either console to secure him on Ultimate Team.

Jack Wilshere (OVR 81 – IF 84)

Jack Wilshere has his opportunity once again at Arsenal after a hit-and-miss loan spell at Bournemouth last season. The central midfielder shone as The Gunners edged past Crystal Palace 3-2, grabbing an assist and the Man of the Match award.

The England international is deserving of an increase of three to 84 this week, with his normal 81 card setting you back around 1,000 coins on both consoles.

Ryan Fraser (OVR 73 – IF 80)

Ryan Fraser’s form this season gives Bournemouth a fantastic chance of beating the drop, with the little Scotsman bagging a brace against Everton at the Vitality Stadium. The 2-1 win takes the Cherries up to 14th in the Premier League table, but just two points separates them from the relegation zone.

Fraser should receive a large boost this week to 80, with his normal 72 card priced at 950 coins on PS4 and 1,400 on Xbox One.

Mohamed Salah (OVR 83 – SIF 87)

The best player in Europe so far this season? Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah was at it again against Leicester this week, with the Egyptian bagging a brace as The Reds came from 1-0 down to win 2-1. It’s now 17 league goals for the campaign so far for the summer arrival from Roma, but will it be enough come the end of the season to ensure Champions League football at Anfield?

The Egyptian’s countless rare cards this season, means his 83 rating will hit 87 if he is selected for the TOTW once again. That normal card will cost a reasonable 3,600 coins on PS4 and 3,900 on Xbox One, but his 85 rated Hero card will cost you just shy of 150,000 coins on both consoles. His 86 in form striker card is priced at 255,000 coins on PS4 and 278,000 on Xbox One, and his 86 Ones to Watch will set you back 410,000 on PS4 and 430,000 on Xbox One.

Fabio Quagliarella (OVR 78 – IF 83)

The 34-year-old Fabio Quagliarella is still going strong, with the striker bagging two goals in injury time to claim a 2-0 win for Sampdoria over SPAL in Serie A. His Sampdoria side have been one of the surprises in the Scudetto this season, with the Genoa-based club flying in sixth place in the division.

The forward’s brace should see him improve to 83 this week, and you can get his normal 78 card for just under 1,000 coins on both consoles in Ultimate Team.

Paulo Dybala (OVR 88 – SIF 90)

In a change of shape, Paulo Dybala was moved out to the right wing for Juventus’ clash with Hellas Verona in Serie A. The shift worked beautifully as the Argentine bagged two goals in the 3-1 win, making sure the Old Lady put the pressure on league leaders Napoli.

‘La Joya’ already has a TOTW appearance behind him this season, so another in form card will rise to 90. His normal 88 rating will cost you a large 185,000 coins on PS4 and 155,000 on Xbox One. For his IF 89 card you will need a ridiculous 955,000 on PS4 and 750,000 on Xbox One.

RealSport’s TOTW 16 Prediction

Who do you think will make the Team of the Week? Let us know in the comments section below.

Looking for free players?

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2018 (First Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2019 (Second Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2020 (Third Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2021 (Fourth Season)

Free Agent XI

Looking for other cheap high potential players?

Best cheap high potential centre backs (CB)

Best cheap high potential left backs (LB)

Best cheap high potential right backs (RB)

Best cheap high potential right wingers (RW) & midfielders (RM)

Best cheap high potential left wingers (LW) & midfielders (LM)

Best cheap high potential attacking midfielders (CAM)

Best cheap high potential strikers

On a tight budget?

Best loan signings

Top hidden gems

Top lower league gems

Looking for FIFA 18 young players in other positions?

Best young strikers

Best young right wingers & right midfielders (RW & RM)

Best young left wingers & left midfielders (LW & LM)

Best young attacking midfielders (CAM)

Best young central midfielders (CM)

Best young defensive midfielders (CDM)

Best young centre backs (CB

Best young left backs (LB)

Best young right backs (RB)

Best young goalkeepers (GK)

Looking for FIFA 18 wonderkids?

Strikers

Defenders (CBs, RBs & LBs)

Wingers (LMs, RMs, LWs & RWs)

Argentinian Wonderkids

Brazilian Wonderkids

Want to boost your players stats?

FIFA 18 Chemistry Styles: The Ultimate Guide