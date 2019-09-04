FIFA: The heartbreaking story about the greatest Easter Egg in FIFA history

FIFA has had a number of fantastic Easter Eggs over there years - but there's one that really stands out.

Back in 2011, Colorado midfielder Brian Mullan committed a two-footed sliding tackle on Seattle Sounders FC winger Steve Zakuani.

Zakuani was a star in the making - and was named Soccer America’s College Player of the Year.

But just like that, his prospects were over - the tackle snapping his leg so badly it forced the winger out for 15 months, before ultimately leading to his early retirement.

The sickening tackle ultimately ended Zakuani's career

The promising Congolese international hung up his boots in his mid 20s after struggling for MLS side, Portland Timbers.

His coach and friend, Caleb Porter, said at the time: “I don’t know if it’s biomechanics or what, but he continues to have problems with muscle strains. I think it stems ultimately from that broken leg, most likely.”

Mullen, meanwhile, was handed a straight red card, a nine-game suspension and fined $5,000. Instead of apologising, his response when questioned about the tackle was sickening.

Mullan showed no remorse after the incident - and EA picked up on this

Mullan said after the game: “It was a tackle that I’ve done hundreds of times, and I’d probably do it again.”

But what goes around comes around.

When the American returned to face Seattle for the first time after the incident, he was booed by fans every time he got the ball. And EA picked up on this.

So, if you ever played a match between the two teams on FIFA 13, EA made the crowd boo and jeer Mullan when he had the ball.

Well played, EA. Well played.