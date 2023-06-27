The Shapeshifters Promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has proven to be hugely popular, with Icons and mega stars receiving huge boosts from their base rating.

Not only have we seen some of the top stars of the current game given the Shapeshifters treatment, but Icons have gotten involved in the celebrations too.

Teams 1 and 2 have been and gone and it looks as though a third is on the horizon, with more 99-rated cards set to join the party.

With that in mind, check below for our full predictions list for Shapeshifters Team 3.

Shapeshifters Team 3 Predictions

We've been on the money with a few of our Shapeshifters predictions so far, and we're hoping to pick out some more stars that are likely to feature.

A rumoured 99 overall item for Messi could be on the way and this squad would be the perfect place to introduce this mammoth card.

Apart from the GOAT, we're expecting to see a host of major stars given boosts as we enter the silly season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge GOAT - Messi could be handed a mega boost this week

Our predictions for Shapeshifters Team 2 are as follows:

RB - Adama Traore (OVR 92)

CB - Kyle Walker (OVR 94)

CB - Olivier Giroud (OVR 93)

LB - Dmitri Payet (OVR 92)

CM - Harry Kane (OVR 97)

CM - Sadio Mane (OVR 95)

CM - Youcef Atal (OVR 95)

RW - Paul Pogba (OVR 93)

ST - Lionel Messi (OVR 99)

LW - Toni Kroos (OVR 95)

Icons

EA have certainly pushed the boat out when it comes to Icons in the Shapeshifters promo, with Pele getting a 99-rated card in Team 1 and Garrincha getting a 98-rated card in Team 2.

Team 3 is likely to see another card in that same ballpark, with Ronaldo the clear candidate to be given a major boost.

Fans are also desperately hoping to see long-time favourite Ruud Gullit feature at some point in this promo, and that time could finally be coming.

click to enlarge FUT LEGEND - Will Gullit finally be boosted in FIFA 23?

CB - Ruud Gullit (OVR 96)

CDM - Carlos Alberto (OVR 95)

CAM - Ronaldo (OVR 99)

RW - Emilo Butragueno (OVR 94)

Leaked Cards

Right now, there have been no major cards leaked to arrive in Shapeshifters Team 3, but that is certain to change as the week goes on.

click to enlarge MORE TO COME - Pele is the top-rated Shapeshifter so far

Last week, we saw an early information leak regarding goalkeepers coming to the promo and we're expecting to see more info come out as we get closer to the promo's arrival.

One thing's for sure, this Shapeshifters promo is going to carry its momentum forward and once again provide another team filled with superstars in FIFA 23.

Shapeshifters Team 3 Release Date & Time

Loading...

Shapeshifters Team 2 took over from the Team of the Season promo on Friday, 23 June.

After one week of being in packs, Team 3 will then be released on Friday, 30 June, coming into packs at 1pm ET / 6pm BST and once again available in packs for one week.

Shapeshifters Team 2 COUNTDOWN Loading...

We expect a Mini-Release of three players to drop on Sunday, 2 July, however, those items came at the same time as the main squad of Team 2.

With Season 7 dedicated to Shapeshifters, it looks like we could be in store for another mammoth promo.