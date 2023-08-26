The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with FUTTIES Team 6 live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with Japanese icon Hidetoshi Nakata getting his own FUTTIES Hero card via SBC.

Despite retiring early, at just 29, Nakata left a historic mark in football, with Brazilian legend Pelé naming him in his FIFA 100 as one of the two only Asian representatives. Furthermore, Nakata played in Serie A team AS Roma, helping the team and perennial legend Francesco Totti lift their only Scudetto of the century.

FUTTIES Hero cards celebrate past achievements from players that shined bright in previous seasons, so it's no surprise that Cahill is the recipient of one in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

So if you want to know how to complete the Hidetoshi Nakata FUTTIES Hero SBC we got you covered with everything you need.

Hidetoshi Nakata FUTTIES Hero (97 OVR)

Nakata FUTTIES

Start Date: Saturday, 26 August.

Expiry Date: Saturday, 2 September.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit two squads to unlock the Hidetoshi Nakata FUTTIES Hero card, with the requirements as follows:

Serie A

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 89

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Premium Mixed Players pack

90-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Mixed Players pack.

Estimated cost: 141,000 FUT Coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Hidetoshi Nakata FUTTIES Hero SBC.

Serie A

Nakata SBC 1

90-Rated Squad

Nakata SBC 2

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Is Hidetoshi Nakata FUTTIES Hero worth it?

Considering it's low price point and his OVR ability, we say give Nakata FUTTIES a shot. After all, what else are you going to use your FUT Coins on this late into the game?