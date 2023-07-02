FIFA 23 Lisandro Martínez Shapeshifters SBC Cheapest Solutions

FIFA 23 keep getting surprised by the new Shapeshifters Ultimate Team cards as EA Sports transforms iconic players and shifts them away from their natural positions. This time, it's time for Manchester United's Lisandro Martínez.

As part of the Shapeshifters Team 3 week, Martínez's new FUT card sees the centre-back turn into a right-winger, a complete shift in position that's somehow not the craziest we've seen in FIFA 23 with the new batch of Shapeshifters.

If the theme behind these cards wasn't clear, Shapeshifters aren't just about small position changes, like turning a CB into a left-defender, but complete overhauls. For example, a recent card sees Kyle Walker, Manchester City's right-back, turn into a goalkeeper!

If you want to know how to complete the Lisandro Martínez Shapeshifters SBC, we got you covered.

Lisandro Martínez Shapeshifters SBC (94 OVR)

Credit: FUTBIN Lisandro Martínez Shapeshifters card

Start Date: Sunday, 2 July

Expiry Date: Sunday, 9 July

SBC Requirements

To complete this Squad Building Challenge and earn yourself a Lisandro Martínez Shapeshifters FUT card, you'll need to complete two squads.

The requirements are as follows:

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the Squad: 11s

Reward - 1 x Premium Electrum Players pack

Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward - 1 x Premium Mixed Players pack

Estimated cost: 199,000 coins

Solutions

Check out our solutions to complete the Lisandro Martínez Shapeshifters SBC.

Premier League

Credit: EasySBC Premier League SBC solution

Top Form

Credit: EasySBC Top Form SBC solution

We recommend you use the easySBC AI tool if you want to find more solutions. To get your own, go try it out at easysbc.io.

FIFA 23 Shapeshifters 3 Team

The Shapeshifters 3 team boasts some wild reinventions of footballers that may even leave some fans scratching their heads.

In previous teams, we saw the likes of Neuer become centre midfielders, with a similar situation happening with the Hugo Lloris Shapeshifters card.

The most shocking of this new batch is Harry Maguire, the centre-back turned into a striker with an overall rating of 95.

The full list is as follows:

Shapeshifters Icons

Thierry Henry (OVR 98) - RW

Bastien Schhweinsteiger (OVR 97) - CB

Luis Figo (OVR 95) - ST & CM

Sol Campbell (OVR 92) - LW

Shapeshifters

Paul Pogba (OVR 97) - ST

Joao Felix (OVR 96) - CAM

Hugo Lloris (OVR 96) - CM

Lukas Klostermann (OVR 95) - LB

Harry Maguire (OVR 95) - ST

Jerome Roussillon (OVR 94) - RB

Premium Shapeshifters