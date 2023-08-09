FIFA 23 Hernandez Premium FUTTIES SBC Cheapest Solutions

The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with Mexican striker Javier Hernandez getting his own Premium FUTTIES card via SBC.

Hernandez is a modern Manchester United legend, scoring over 59 goals in 157 matches, winning two Premier Leagues in the process. He also enjoyed successful stints at Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen, finishing his European journey at West Ham and finally Sevilla before heading for the MLS with LA Galaxy.

FUTTIES are essentially community awards, with fans voting for their favourite players of the season. Winners get special FUTTIES cards, which are in-form pink designed items to celebrate their achievements.

Javier Hernandez Premium FUTTIES (94 OVR) SBC Requirements Solutions Is Javier Hernandez Premium FUTTIES worth it?

So if you want to know how to complete the Hernandez FUTTIES Premium SBC we got you covered with everything you need.

Javier Hernandez Premium FUTTIES (94 OVR)

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: FUTBIN Javier Hernandez FUTTIES SBC

Start Date: Tuesday, 8 August.

Expiry Date: Monday, 14 August.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit one squad to unlock the Javier Hernandez Premium FUTTIES card, with the requirements as follows:

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Javier Hernandez Premium FUTTIES card.

Estimated cost: 60,000 FUT coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Javier Hernandez Premium FUTTIES SBC.

Javier Hernandez

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: EasySBC Javier Hernandez SBC

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Is Javier Hernandez Premium FUTTIES worth it?

While it has some incredible stats, like many FUTTIES cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, Javier Hernandez Premium FUTTIES has major setbacks.

Since he's Mexican and from the MLS, it'll be hard to create decent linkups and have good chemistry with a lot of top-tier FIFA Ultimate Team cards that are dominating the meta.

Still, it's a very powerful card and for a relatively low cost of roughly 60k FUT coins, it's hard not to say no even if your only intention is to kill some time before EA FC 24.