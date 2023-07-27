FIFA 23: David Silva End of an Era card?

The FIFA 23 hype continues way into the end game of FIFA with the FUTTIES promo well underway and rumours of one last end-of-an-era promo for FIFA to potentially mark off a final goodbye for the FIFA franchise.

As we head closer to EA FC 24, more information through pitch notes and deep dives prepare us for the new, refreshed title. Giving fans an understanding of what looks to be the most dynamic and authentic football game yet.

In recent news, Manchester City and Premier League legend David Silva suffered an ACL injury which has forced the 37-year-old to retire from professional football.

Is David Silva's end-of-an-era card?

With news breaking out that the 37-year-old Spanish playmaker has been forced to retire from professional football due to an ACL injury in pre-season, FIFA fans are speculating at one last special card for David Silva in FIFA 23.

David Silva is no stranger to FIFA as he has had a special card every year since FIFA 11. Silva's most recent card came in FIFA 23 as an 87-rated World Cup Flashback card.

Will David Silva have an end-of-an-era card in FIFA 23?

Although we do not know yet if David Silva will have one last special card in FIFA 23, rumours have been circulating an End of an Era Icon promo.

We would say that there is not enough time for this card as it doesn't give EA Sports a lot of time to plan for this. Let's hope EA Sports can quickly add in some Silva promo so we have 1 more David Silva card in FIFA 23.

David Silva played his final season with Real Sociedad where he featured in 28 league matches scoring 2 goals and assisting 5. He would have hoped for one more season at the club, however, his injury has prevented him from continuing.

David Silva will always be known as a tricky playmaker with pinpoint passing and amazing technical ability, he will be missed in football and FIFA.

