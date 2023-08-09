FIFA 23 Ansu Fati Premium FUTTIES SBC Cheapest Solutions

The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with Spanish winger Ansu Fati getting his own Premium FUTTIES card via SBC.

Despite his young age, Fati carries a huge responsibility on his shoulders as he's inherited Barcelona's number 10 jersey from Lionel Messi. At 20 years of age, Fati's already helped Los Culés win LaLiga and a Copa del Rey, adding a Nations League with Spain weeks after.

FUTTIES are essentially community awards, with fans voting for their favourite players of the season. Winners get special FUTTIES cards, which are in-form pink designed items to celebrate their achievements.

So if you want to know how to complete the Ansu Fati FUTTIES Premium SBC we got you covered with everything you need.

Ansu Fati Premium FUTTIES (96 OVR)

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: FUTBIN Ansu Fati FUTTIES

Start Date: Wednesday, 9 August.

Expiry Date: Tuesday, 15 August.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit six squads to unlock the Ansu Fati Premium FUTTIES card, with the requirements as follows:

Barcelona

Number of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Small Prime Gold Players pack.

Spain

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Mixed Players pack.

LaLiga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 89

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Small Rare Gold Players pack.

90-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Premium Gold Players pack.

91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 91

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players pack.

Estimated cost: 876,000 FUT Coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Ansu Fati Premium FUTTIES SBC.

Barcelona

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: EasySBC Barcelona SBC

Spain

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: EasySBC Spain SBC

LaLiga

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: EasySBC LaLiga SBC

Top Form

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: EasySBC Top Form Fati SBC

90-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: EasySBC 90 Rated Squad SBC

91-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: EasySBC 91 Rated Squad SBC

