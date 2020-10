News has just been announced regarding the latest features that will be a part of the exciting new game mode Volta Football.

In a trailer released via EA Sports Twitter, the likes of Dele Alli, Virgil van Dijk and Megan Rapinoe all feature in the refreshing game mode coming to FIFA 20 on September 27th.

Gameplay 

You can now play from 3v3 rush to 5v5 rush and Futsal each with their own formations, styles of play and specific rules.