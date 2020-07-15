UPDATED* FIFA 20: Team of the Week 41 COUNTDOWN – Release Date, Updates, Predictions, Ratings, News & more

Another action packed week of football has passed, but which top performers will be highlighted?

TOTW 41 is set to highlight the best players in world football over the last seven days.

Here’s what we know about the latest squad coming to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Latest Contenders

With games coming thick and fast at the moment, a few players put their hands up for selection on Monday and Tuesday this week.

Ashley Young, Alexis Sanchez, Diego Godin and Lautaro Martinez all shone in Inter Milan’s 3-1 win over Torino.

Elsewhere, Mario Pasalic netted a hat-trick against Brescia in a 6-2 victory for Atalanta.

Will any of those players pick up an in-form card?

TOTW 41 will be announced on Wednesday, 15 July at 10am ET / 3pm BST.

The in-form cards will be made available in packs at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on the same day.

TOTW 41 Predictions

With the La Liga and Serie A titles yet to be decided there is still plenty to play for, although the faltering form of Lazio puts the league firmly within Juventus’ grasp.

We saw some more excellent displays this week, so check out below who we think could be selected in TOTW 41.

Mohamed Salah (OVR 90 → HL 95)

Two goals and an assist against Brighton in midweek could see Mohamed Salah receive his second IF of the season.

The Egyptian star costs just under 50,000 coins, although his various special cards can cost up to 800,000!

Michail Antonio (OVR 78 → IF 83)

Michail Antonio sealed Norwich’s relegation with a devastating display, becoming the first ever West Ham player to score four goals in a single Premier League match.

Antonio should receive his first special card of the season. His basic card costs 2,000 coins on PS4 and 2,800 on Xbox One.

