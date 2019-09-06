FIFA 20: Top 100 ratings predictions 60-51 - Coutinho, Sane, Robertson & more

The countdown of the top 100 predictions continues, with these players just missing out on a spot in the Top 50.

60. Serge Gnabry (OVR 82 - 86)

Position: RM, LM, LW, RW

Age: 24

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

What a season it was for Serge Gnabry. Many worried for Bayern last year, with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery ageing, but Gnabry stepped up to the plate - claiming their Player of the Season award.

He is now one of the most feared winger in international football, and should receive a huge overall boost for FIFA 20.

59. Romelu Lukaku (OVR 87 - 86)

Position: ST

Age: 26

Club: Inter Milan

Country: Belgium

After growing tired of the constant criticism in the Premier League, Romelu Lukaku seeked a fresh start, forcing through a move to Inter Milan. He looks the perfect replacement for Mauro Icardi - strong, quick, good in the air, and clinical when he has is shooting boots on.

After a poor season at Man United, he could have dropped to 85, but a great start to life in Italy should see him take an 86 rating.

58. Thiago (OVR 87 - 86)

Position: CM, CAM, CDM

Age: 28

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Spain

27-year-old midfielder Thiago has already built an impressive resume having played for Flamengo, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and the Spanish National Team.

Born in Italy to Brazilian parents, Thiago had big shoes to fill, as his father, Mazinho, was a World Cup winner with Brazil in 1994. Seeing his OVR docked may appear harsh, but he is now being overshadowed by the likes of Joshua Kimmich (OVR 85) & Serge Gnabry (OVR 82) in the Bayern squad.

57. Karim Benzema (OVR 85 - 86)

Position: ST

Age: 31

Club: Real Madrid

Country: France

It was a woeful season for Real Madrid last season, but perhaps Karim Benzema was one of the few exceptions. With no Cristiano Ronaldo, the Frenchman was the main goal threat, and he didn't disappoint, netting 30 goals in a campaign for the first time in seven years.

His overall improved to 85 in the Ratings Refresh, and he has done more than enough to keep that for FIFA 20.

56. Miralem Pjanic (OVR 86 - 86)

Position: CM, CDM

Age: 29

Club: Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

Country: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Within Massimiliano Allegri's squad, Mirlaem Pjanic was utilised in a variety of positions, taking on left, central and right-sided roles, even being deployed as a forward on several occasions.

But, it must be said, Pjanic made his mark as a central midfielder – exactly what sort of central midfielder varied with new boss Maurizio Sarri's tactics - a vertical tiki-taka.

55. Andrew Robertson (OVR 83 - 86)

Position: LB

Age: 25

Club: Liverpool

Country: Scotland

There is a no-nonsense attitude and style to Andrew Robertson which means that he is unlikely to ever earn the acclaim he truly deserves in the wider football world, but which is also likely to only further endear him to manager and supporters alike.

In a title-chasing team and a one primed for success, this year and beyond, Robertson represents more than a standout cog in the machine, he is also something of a good-luck charm.

54. Philippe Coutinho (OVR 88 - 86)

Position: LW, CAM, CM

Age: 27

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Brazil

Considered to be an archetypal Brazilian number 10 or number 8 advanced playmaker, Coutinho has been used as an attacking midfielder, second striker, central midfielder or even as a wide attacking midfielder on the flanks, where he excels at providing assists for teammates.

With no playmaker at Bayern Munich, Coutinho looks to be the star quality Niko Kovac has been missing. He may be set for a OVR drop but expect this to shoot back up come January.

53. Leroy Sane (OVR 86 - 86)

Position: LW, RW

Age: 23

Club: Manchester City

Country: Germany

“Leroy Sane is the best in the world playing out wide,” Guardiola said. “I’d prefer to use him where he is strongest, he’s an incredible player.”

While Sane holds the responsibility to mentally become the best footballer he can, coaches such as Low and Guardiola recognise his gifts and understand that they must put him in a position to succeed.

52. Raphael Varane (OVR 86 - 86)

Position: CB

Age: 26

Club: Real Madrid

Country: France

Raphael Varane has been described by Lens youth coach Eric Assadourian as a "truly first class player" who is "comfortable on both the tactical and technical level".

What he does possess is an innate intelligence and understanding of the game like few others that play his position.

51. Ivan Rakitic (OVR 87 - 86)

Position: CM

Age: 31

Club: Barcelona

Country: Croatia

A talented and hard-working midifelder, Rakitić is known in the media as a well-rounded playmaker, with good stamina and defensive skills.

His technique, close control, vision, and passing are excellent, which enables him to dictate play in midfield and create chances for teammates after winning back possession, despite his lack of pace.

