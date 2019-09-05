FIFA 20: Top 100 ratings predictions 80-71 - Isco, Laporte, Kimmich & more

There are some big upgrades and some significant downgrades in store as the ratings move from the 85s to the 86s in the next instalment of our top 100 ratings predictions.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Top 100 ratings predictions 90-81

80. Davinson Sanchez (OVR 84 - 85)

Position: CB

Age: 23

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Country: Colombia

Tottenham's 23-year-old Colombian centre half Davinson Sanchez has become one of the first names on the Mauricio Pochettino team sheet over the last 12 months.

Competing for a starting spot against the likes of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, Sanchez knew he must make the most of any opportunity, and that he did. He made 37 appearances for Spurs in all competitions and we expect he will be another fan favourite in FIFA 20.

79. Roman Burki (OVR 81- 85)

Position: GK

Age: 28

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: Switzerland

Dortmund's number one Roman Burki enjoyed a remarkable season between the sticks for BVB keeping 14 clean sheets in all competitions as he confirmed himself as one of Europe's best goalkeepers.

His surprisingly low rating of 81 drew criticism from FIFA fans and following another solid season, we are confident that EA wil give him the upgrade he warrants. An 85 overall puts him into the top 100 for the first time

READ MORE: James Rodriguez gets a HUGE downgrade on FIFA 20

78. Mauro Icardi (OVR 87 - 85)

Position: ST

Age: 26

Club: Paris Saint Germain

Country: Argentina

2019 has been a rollercoaster year for the Argentine. The former Inter Milan striker was stripped of the captaincy and dropped from the Nerazzurri squad back in February after discussions with the club hierarchy surrounding off-field issues.

The striker still managed 17 goals and five assists in all competitions and decided on a summer loan move to PSG ahead of the upcoming season. A personal high of 87 on the last FIFA looks set to drop, with the Argentine the final 85 overall in our list.

77. Joshua Kimmich (OVR 85 - 86)

Position: RB, CM, CDM

Age: 24

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

We move on to the 86 ratings in the top 100, with Bayern Munich's versatile defender Joshua Kimmich the first name in that bracket.

The young German enjoyed the finest year of his career to date last season, earning himself three inform cards and a place in the Bundesliga TOTS. An upgrade seems inevitable.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Top 100 Ratings Predictions 100-91

76. Alexandre Lacazette (OVR 84 - 86)

Position: ST

Age: 28

Club: Arsenal

Country: France

Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette enjoyed a fine 2018/19 campaign, netting 19 times as he formed a solid partnership with Gabonese forward Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

The arrival of club record signing Nicholas Pepe from Lille has given the Gunners one of the strongest frontlines in the Premier League which will no doubt help Lacazette improve those stats. Another well deserved upgrade for the Frenchman. 86 overall.

75. Wojciech Szczesny (OVR 86 - 86)

Position: GK

Age: 29

Club: Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

Country: Poland

This position could easily have been taken last year by his now returning Juventus teammate Gianluigi Buffon, but Wojciech Szczesny has now usurped Gianluigi Buffon and is one of the finest keepers on the planet.

The Pole kept 11 clean sheets in Serie A last season as he picked up his second successive Serie A title, but this time as the starting goalkeeper. His rating was boosted to 86 in January, and it should remain for FIFA 20.

READ MORE: FUT 20 Web App release date & how to gain an advantage

74. Aymeric Laporte (OVR 83 - 86)

Position: CB

Age: 25

Club: Manchester City

Country: France

The Frenchman has quickly established himself as one of Europe's best centre-halves, playing a crucial role in Manchester City's domestic dominance last term.

The 25-year-old suffered a cruel injury during Manchester City's win over Brighton in the first month of the new season, crushing any hopes of a senior French debut in the upcoming international break. Injury aside Laporte is a shoo-in for an upgrade, an 86 rating will deservedly make him one of the Premier League's best.

73. Isco (OVR 89 - 86)

Position: CAM, CM, LW

Age: 27

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

The next player in our list is Real Madrid and Spain attacking midfielder Isco. The 27-year-old has seen his career stall somewhat in the last twelve months, as injuries and a loss of form saw the Spaniard register just six goals and one assist for Los Blancos.

Isco is set for a big hit to his rating in FIFA 20. Having been a personal high of 89 in the last FIFA, a poor season both personally and collectively with Real Madrid has Isco dropping to an 86.

72. Samuel Umtiti (OVR 87 - 86)

Position: CB

Age: 26

Club: Barcelona

Country: France

Another French defender in our list, this time it's Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti. After a fine first couple of years with the Catalonian side, Umtiti saw his appearances limited last campaign with a long-term knee injury restricting Umtiti to just 15 appearances in all competitions.

When fit, the physical centre half is one of Europe's best, and whilst a difficult season will probably result in a rating decrease, an 86 overall will still make him a lethal choice for any BBVA side this year.

71. Bernardo Silva (OVR 84 - 86)

Position: RW, CAM, CM

Age: 25

Club: Manchester City

Country: Portugal

What a campaign for the Portuguese wizard. Bernardo won four domestic trophies with club Manchester City and won the player of the tournament award as he helped Portugal claim the UEFA Nations League title.

The 25-year-old will undoubtedly see an increase to his 84 from FIFA 19, and whilst we would like to see him rated higher, an 86 overall is where we think EA will place Bernardo.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Top 7 goalkeepers (GK) ratings predictions