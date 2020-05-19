[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

*BREAKING* FIFA 20 Title Update #17 Released – Patch Notes, PC, Consoles & more

With football returning, EA has rolled out some bug fixes to ensure your game runs smooth.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli May 19, 2020

NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!

 

With football only just returning with the Bundesliga last weekend, EA Sports look to be in the mood, rolling out a title update for FIFA 20.

Although, the update may not have been what fans were expecting.

Contents hide
1 FIFA 20 Title Update #17 Patch Notes
2 Title Update #17 for console

FIFA 20 Title Update #17 Patch Notes

The latest title update for FIFA 20 is now available on PC.

It has addressed just one issue:

“Sometimes, a blank LaLiga Santander package remained on screen until the title was closed.”

Title Update #17 for console

Expect the change to come to PS4 and Xbox One within the next seven days.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon