BREAKING* FIFA 20 Title Update #17 Released – Patch Notes, PC, Consoles & more

With football returning, EA has rolled out some bug fixes to ensure your game runs smooth.

With football only just returning with the Bundesliga last weekend, EA Sports look to be in the mood, rolling out a title update for FIFA 20.

Although, the update may not have been what fans were expecting.

The latest title update for FIFA 20 is now available on PC.

It has addressed just one issue:

“Sometimes, a blank LaLiga Santander package remained on screen until the title was closed.”

Expect the change to come to PS4 and Xbox One within the next seven days.

