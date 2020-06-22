FIFA 20: Summer Showdown Moussa Diaby SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The Frenchman is the man to represent Bayer in the inaugural Summer Showdown event.

Week two of Summer Heat is here and with it, comes not one, but two brand new SBC cards!

The featured match which has been selected as this week’s Summer Showdown clash is the Bundesliga matchup between Bayern Leverkusen and Mainz which takes place on Saturday.

There’s a cool new feature as well as not only are both cards significantly boosted but the player from the winning team will receive a permanent +3 overall stats boost! Should the sides draw, both cards will receive +1.

The man representing Bayern Leverkusen is their French winger Moussa Diaby.

Here is all the key information about the card to help you decide whether or not he’s the man for your squad!

This Summer Showdown Moussa Diaby SBC will run for four days, expiring on Friday, June 26th.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 – 7 Confirmed Features for Next Gen

This is a day before the game between Bayer and Mainz takes place, so if you think Bayer are going to win and you want that boosted card, make sure you get it done!

Requirements and Estimated Cost

As FIFA 20 draws towards its final months, the requirements for the SBC’s have gotten significantly cheaper and this latest Squad Building Challenge is no exception.

There is just one squad that you have to submit in order to unlock Diaby. The requirements are as follows:

Moussa Diaby

Minimum of one Bayer 04 Leverkusen player

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

TOTAL COST: 89.5k PS4 / 93.2k Xbox One

Worth it?

Well, I guess the place to start is, will Bayern Leverkusen beat Mainz on Saturday. In my opinion yes, yes they will.

Bayer are currently sat in fifth place and are fighting for a Champions League spot. Meanwhile, Mainz are in 13th with very little left to play for as they aren’t going down, nor will they qualify for Europe!

Diaby or Boetus, Who’ve you got?!

But let’s not take that win for granted and look at the card that you will get to begin with. It has received a +15 boost from his base card and a +7 boost from his Future Stars card, which, might we add, was very good indeed.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Xbox One vs Xbox Series X

As it to be expected, his pace is his highest stat at 98 OVR, whilst his dribbling (94 OVR) and his passing (90 OVR) are also very good. His 86-rated shooting isn’t great but if you’re going to be playing him as a LM it shouldn’t cause you too many issues. We wouldn’t recommend playing him as a LW or a LF though.

His physicality looks poor at 72 OVR but it is only his strength (62 OVR) and aggression (70 OVR) that let him down and, given his playing style, that shouldn’t be a problem.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Editions and Pre-order Guide

Given that this card is already pretty decent, under 100k and he is odds on favourite to be boosted to a 95 OVR on Saturday, it would be daft to not complete this SBC.