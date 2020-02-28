FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Denis Zakaria SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Denis Zakaria’s Shapeshifters SBC has been released in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time.

Zakaria SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Zakaria’s Shapeshifters SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.



Release Date: Friday 28th February – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Friday 6th March – 6pm UK

Requirements:

SQUAD 1: Bundesliga Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 80

SQUAD 2: In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 86 | Team Chemistry: Min 75

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost: ~200,000 Coins.

Worth it? 50/50. If you’re in need of a CB in the Bundesliga, I don’t think you’ll find many better than Zakaria, and if you have the likes of Mbabu already in your club, then this is a great link to utilise!

Zakaria In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

As a CB, Zakaria has pretty much everything you’ll need, with pace, strength, height, and solid work rates.

Being 6’3” with Low/High Workrates, Zakaria is perfectly suited to playing a defensive role, and his stats are very well balanced also.

His 88 Pace on card looks great, however it is made up with 81 Acceleration, which is still decent, but isn’t as good as the 88 pace suggests.

Defensively, his stats are solid, with 87 Interceptions, 89 Defensive Awareness, 88 Standing Tackling and 83 Sliding Tackling all being more than good enough to play the role well.

Physically, the card looks solid. Despite only having 71 Jumping, his height and stature will help win headers, plus with 91 Strength and 96 Aggression, he’ll be very difficult to get past.

Coming out of the back, he looks solid, with 88 Ball Control, 83 Reactions as well as decent passing stats.

Zakaria Squad Links

If you’re looking for ways to link Zakaria into your team, you’re rather spoilt for choice, with a number of top Swiss and Gladbach links at your disposal.

In goal, a perfect link to 86 Sommer provides a solid goalkeeping option to get Zakaria into your squad. If you’re looking for a CB partner, Storyline 88 Akanji looks to be the number 1 option, and can be earned by reaching level 30 of the current FUT season. As a full back the Winter Refresh 88 Lainer that’s available as the Bundesliga league SBC reward looks to be a great option, with fellow Shapeshifter 86 Mbabu providing great links into the midfield.

