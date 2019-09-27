FIFA 20 patch: Fans beg EA NOT to update the improved new game claiming attacking & defending is 'best in years'

FIFA 20 fans are pleading to EA Sports not to make any early changes to this year's game, after going down a hit with fans straight off the bat.

Hundreds of gamers have taken to the FIFA sub-reddit to voice their opinion about this year's FIFA, which has been met with generally positive reviews, citing gameplay as one of the most improved areas.

Defending has been improved, meaning that defenders now sit off a bit more, while attacking has seen improved finishing, passing and animations - ultimately making the game more fun to play.

READ MORE: Absolutely everything you need to know about FIFA 20

And it's gone down a storm, with one fan writing: "I am absolutely loving gameplay so far! The defending and passing changes are my favourite elements of the change in gameplay.

"EA please do not patch this game, give it time and then once the obvious issues emerge take a precision approach and address them individually without overhauling gameplay."

FIFA Career Mode had some tweaks this year but for many it wasn't enough

Another echoed this sentiment, writing: "Let’s start a hashtag in twitter #DontPatchFifa20"

Others, however, believed that a patch is necessary - especially when it comes to finishing.

One gamer wrote: " I’m really enjoying it too. The only thing that needs to be changed is 1 on 1 finishing. For some reason that’s the lowest percentage shot in the game. Otherwise I think the game is fantastic."

FIFA 20 has already received its first patch - the full patch notes can be seen here.

The biggest change actually related to Volta Football, which addressed some players getting into a state where their Avatar would not receive Attribute or Skill Point progression following a match, and where they would be unable to recruit a player after winning a match.

So, is FIFA 20 any good? Well, we've done a detailed comparison between PES 2020 and FIFA 20, which you can read here.

If you're short on time, though, you can read our verdict on both - and the winner of this year's football game of choice - below.

eFootball PES 2020 is a step in the right direction, but that step is probably not significant enough to significantly threaten FIFA’s stronghold on the football gaming market.

It still lacks the licences to compete with FIFA’s realism and its online matchday feature cannot seriously challenge FIFA Ultimate Team in terms of personal user experience.

Juventus were the big signing in PES 2020 this year

However, matches are genuinely enjoyable to play, packing plenty of attacking football. Also, Master League is pretty great – if FIFA’s changes to Career Mode do not make an impactful improvement, there will be no doubt regarding which game has the better single-player mode.

FIFA meanwhile, feels like just more of the same. EA has to now seriously rethink what they produce in the series, as gamers are no longer falling for a rehashed version each year – FIFA 19 sold 35% less than its predecessor FIFA 18 during the opening week.

Career Mode, Pro Clubs, FIFA Ultimate Team, and the headline act Volta are a step in the right direction, but this year PES 2020 is the clear winner.

Winner: PES 2020