FIFA 20: Ligue 1 Player of the Month Prediction October (POTM) - Mbappe, Icardi, Di Maria & more

After three games each Ligue 1 team over the course of October, as expected, there is one team running away it.

Paris Saint-Germain picked up a maximum nine points in October to stretch their lead at the top of the table to eight points. They have no fewer than three players in the five man shortlist.

Stade Brest also picked up maximum points in October to move up to fifth, whilst Dijon remain bottom on just 11 points.

Here is RealSports prediction for the five players who we believe will be in the running to secure the POTM award this month.

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 89 - POTM 90)

The first Paris Saint-Germain player to make the list is none other than 20 year old sensation Kylian Mbappe.

The 20 year old only featured in two of Paris’ three games in the month, however he picked up three goals and an assist, including a double in the 4-0 win over Marseille.

The Frenchman is one of the most expensive and sought after strikers in the game thanks to his blistering pace and crazy finishing. His base card will set you back over 1 million coins on PS4 so expect a POTM squad builder to be very expensive.

Angel Di Maria (OVR 86 - POTM 88)

There has been somewhat of a resurgence for Angel Di Maria in recent months, with October being another impressive one for the Argentine.

PSG scored 12 goals in three outings in October and Angel Di Maria was at the heart of five of them, picking up two goals and three assists to help the Champions increase their lead at the summit of the league.

Di Maria already has an inform to his name, picked up in TOTW 6 and therefore any POTM card would come in at a minimum 88 OVR. His base card can be picked up for 12k whilst his inform is around the 60k mark.

Mauro Icardi (OVR 85 - POTM 87)

Another player who has finally found his feet in Paris and kicked on during October is loanee Mauro Icardi.

The last minute move to the French capital raised eyebrows, with many wondering where his game time would come from, with Edinson Cavani and Mbappe seemingly ahead of the Argentine in the pecking order. However, he too contributed to five goals in October, scoring four and assisting one.

A POTM card for Icardi would be around the 87 mark. His base card can be purchased for between 5-6k on both PS4 and Xbox One.

Wissam Ben Yedder (OVR 83 - POTM 86)

The first non PSG player to make the shortlist is Monaco’s ever dependable French striker Wissam Ben Yedder.

Whilst he may not be considered one of the standout strikers in Europe, Ben Yedder certainly knows where the back of the net is, finding it four times in the month - he scored a late winner in the 3-2 victory over Rennes and the only goal in the 1-0 victory over Nantes.

Ben Yedder is one of the better strikers on offer in FIFA 20, with his base card coming in at 20k. His inform, picked up in TOTW 6, is a hefty 275k, whilst his OTW card is around 345-350k.

Yusuf Yazici (OVR 78 - POTM 83)

The last player which we have shortlisted for the October POTM award is LOSC Lille’s Turkish attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici.

Yazici grabbed a goal and three assists in three games for Lille last month, as they picked up four points from a possible nine to leave themselves in third - eight points adrift of PSG.

Yazici’s base card is a 78 overall non rare and therefore can be picked up for just 500 coins. A POTM card would see a serious improvement to this card however, and with 4-star skills and a 4-star weak foot, he would not be the worst acquisition.

