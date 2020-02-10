FIFA 20 January POTM La Liga: Thibaut Courtois SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Thibaut Courtois has been named La Liga Player of the Month for January in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, and his SBC has been released for a limited time.

Thibaut Courtois SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Thibaut Courtois’ POTM SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Monday 10th February – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Monday 9th March – 6pm UK

Requirements:

Belgium Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 2 | Squad Rating: Min 84 | Team Chemistry: Min 75

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost: ~65,000 Coins.

Worth it? No. I know he’s cheap, but if you’re looking for a La Liga GK, just get 90 Ter Stegen, he’s cheaper, tradable, and one of the best GKs in the game.

Thibaut Courtois In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

Nothing much really to analyse here with Courtois being a GK, but there are some points to note.

The biggest comparison to make is to the 90 Ter Stegen card, which is one of the most popular GKs this year.

While Courtois is 6’6”, in some ways this actually hurts the card, as he’s slightly less agile and able to get down to save shots in the bottom corners, something which Ter Stegen at 6’1” is more capable of.

Thibaut Courtois Squad Links

For those wanting to complete Courtois, you have a tonne of options to link him, with a number of top tier CB options at Madrid.

Road to the Final 86 Militao and Headliners 88 Varane are both dynamic cards, so have the potential to upgrade throughout the rest of the season, and Team of the Group Stage 90 Sergio Ramos provides another solid link.

