FIFA 20 Demo: It looks like the release date may have just been leaked

The FIFA 20 demo will be released on September 12 - that's if a leaked image is anything to go by.

The picture, which has found its way on to the FIFA sub-reddit, also shows what teams will feature in the trial version of EA's game. These are:

Liverpool

Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund

Man City

PSG

Roma

Atletico Madrid

Club America

LAFC

Vissel Kobe

Now, it's worth saying that this image cannot be verified, but September 12 does seem consistent with previous years.

Anything else?

Well, the potential modes appearing in the Demo also seem to have been leaked.

Volta Football is the big draw this year, with the new street mode throwing it back to the immensely popular FIFA Street series.

It looks set to appear on the Demo, alongside some Champions League action - possibly the final in Istanbul.

How about early access?

EA are consistent with their release dates, and it looks set to be the final Friday in September which will mark the full release of FIFA 20. This year, that will be September 27, 2019, but we can expect types of early access too.

READ MORE: Absolutely everything we know about FIFA 20 Career Mode

Those who sign up to EA Access get eight hours of gameplay around one week before the game comes out (from 21 September), and those who pre-order the lucrative versions (Ultimate or Champions Edition) of the game can jump the queues and start playing three days before official release.

That would be on Tuesday, 24 September 2019.

Remember, you can find out more news about FIFA 20 by heading to our absolutely everything about FIFA 20 piece here.