This is what happens when you get to very end of FIFA Career Mode

Career Mode is one of the most-loved offerings in FIFA. But for many, completing it is too big a challenge.

But what happens if you do manage to see it through? Does EA reward your loyalty? Or does it just abruptly end? Do we get any hints about FIFA 20 Career Mode?

Well, YouTuber TheMasterBucks put in the hard yards and completed Career Mode – playing through until 2033, the last possible season you can take part in (in case you’re wondering). That's 15 seasons.

EA only let you a maximum of 15 seasons – with the last one being 2032

Let’s have a look at how the teams are lining up.

Nearly every current player is no longer active – with many teams now consisting of made-up stars.

To put that into perspective, Ousmane Demeble and Marcus Rashford are at the tail-end of their careers, aged 36 and 35 respectively.

Rashford is now 35 years old

But what happens to you… the manager?

Well, there's a very special surprise. At the very end of Career Mode, you receive an email from the board, titled: ‘Your Retirement’.

*wipes tear*

In it, the board wish you well and congratulate you on your hard work.

They write: “We wish you the best of luck in your future endeavours and will make sure that there’s always a seat reserved for you.”

You’re also given a comprehensive review of every season you ever played in. Incredible.

So, enough about FIFA 19, I want to hear more about FIFA 20?

Sure, we got you. The FIFA 20 demo tends to come out two weeks before the game’s full release, so this should be on September 12, 2019.

Early access?

EA are consistent with their release dates, and it looks set to be the final Friday in September which will mark the full release of FIFA 20. This year, that will be September 27, 2019, but we can expect types of early access too.

Those who sign up to EA Access get eight hours of gameplay around one week before the game comes out (from 21 September), and those who pre-order the lucrative versions (Ultimate or Champions Edition) of the game can jump the queues and start playing three days before official release. That would be on Tuesday, 24 September 2019.