FIFA 20: Brighton player ratings predictions

It's fair to say that fans of Brighton and Hove Albion will be both disappointed and relieved at their performance last season. Disappointed because they finished down in 17th, relieved because they survived, just!

The appointment of Graham Potter as manager will give the Seagulls optimism for this season, as the young and exciting English manager has been touted as a future Premier League boss for some time now.

Potter will likely be using the 5-4-1 formation he utilised during their first match of the season, which ended in a 3-0 away win at Watford, instead of the 4-5-1 used under Chris Hughton.

There's also been some fresh faces through the door too, the additions of Neal Maupay (£20m), Leandro Trossard (£18m) and Aaron Mooy (loan) being the highlights. There haven't been many important names on the outgoings, either, so with a much improved team, we look at how Albion will be lining up in FIFA 20!

Mat Ryan (OVR 78 - 77)

Position: GK

Age: 27

Country: Australia

Mat Ryan was a 78 overall on FIFA 19, and with Brighton's form getting worse as the season progressed, he'll probably begin FIFA 20 with a 77 rating. That being said, The Seagulls only conceded six more goals last season than the one before, but EA aren't known for being merciful with their ratings.

Martin Montoya (OVR 77 - 77)

Position: RB

Age: 28

Country: Spain

Martin Montoya was new at the AMEX last season, and was the club's right-back more often than not. The Spaniard didn't do enough to warrant an upgrade, as his numbers were pretty similar to the previous season at Valencia. He didn't do a lot wrong, either, so his stats will stay the same from FIFA 19.

Adam Webster (OVR 72 - 75)

Position: CB

Age: 24

Country: England

Adam Webster signed for £20m from Bristol City in the summer, and although Dan Burn started in the opening game at the weekend, Webster will have a higher rating in FIFA. He was up to 73 overall by the end of FIFA 19, and we believe he'll be up to a gold standard for this year's game.

Shane Duffy (OVR 76 - 77)

Position: CB

Age: 27

Country: Republic of Ireland

Shane Duffy is the third of our centre-back trio and will also be receiving an upgrade, thanks in part to his 5 goals which helped Brighton survive last term. A big boost to his shooting stats are inbound, as well as his defending a physical attributes going slightly up.

Lewis Dunk (OVR 77 - 78)

Position: CB

Age: 27

Country: England

Club captain Lewis Dunk got his first England call-up and cap last season, so will see a slight upgrade on his overall rating. He also scored an extra goal last season, so his shooting stats will get a boost, in addition to his physical and defensive stats.

Bernardo (OVR 75 - 75)

Position: LB

Age: 24

Country: Brazil

Although Solly March is likely to play a larger part this season, Bernando remains Brighton's best left-back in FIFA. He made 23 appearances in all competitions last season, assisting just once. He's young, though, and these are similar numbers to his season with Leipzig a season before and will remain the same rating as in 19.

Pascal Gross (OVR 78 - 77)

Position: RM, CM, CAM

Age: 28

Country: Germany

Pascal Gross was used as a central midfielder last season, but with the departure of Anthony Knockaert, the German could see himself being utilised as a winger. Potter started Gross in right-midfield on the opening day, so he could start as a RM in FIFA 20. His numbers dropped from 15 goal involvements to 6 last season and as a result, his passing and shooting stats will drop.

Davy Pröpper (OVR 77 - 76)

Position: CM, CDM

Age: 27

Country: Netherlands

Davy Propper saw a drop in form last season, only one assist and one goal came from the Dutchman last campaign. As a result, despite going up to 78 towards the end of FIFA 19, he'll be down to 76 overall for FIFA 20.

Aaron Mooy (OVR 79 - 76)

Position: CM, CDM

Age: 28

Country: Australia

Just like his parent club Huddersfield Town, Aaron Mooy's form dropped off a cliff last season. He began FIFA 19 with a 79 overall rating, but ended it with a 77, and it's likely he'll drop to 76 for the start of this year's game. He's got the potential to improve and regain his form on loan at Brighton, but after last campaign, he's lucky to retain his gold status.

Leandro Trossard (OVR 78 - 80)

Position: LM, LW

Age: 24

Country: Belgium

Leandro Trossard had an excellent season for Genk in Belgium last term, putting performances in that earned him his Premier League move. The Belgian scored 14 goals and made 7 assists, numbers that will see him earn at least a 2 overall increase from FIFA 19

Neal Maupay (OVR 71 - 78)

Position: ST

Age: 22

Country: France

Glenn Murray began the season as Brighton's first choice striker, but new signing Neal Maupay shoudl get the nod as the campaign goes on. The Frenchman was up to 75 overall by the end of FIFA 19, and we believe he'll rise to 78 thanks to his 25 goals and 8 assists in the Championship last term.

On the Bench

David Button (OVR 68 - 68) is backup to Mat Ryan in goal and will likely remain the same overall rating, as he's 30 years' old and didn't see much action last season for the Seagulls.

In defence, Dan Burn (OVR 71 - 72) started against Watford as the third centre-back but should lose out to Webster, as he only played 14 times in the Championship for Wigan last season. Gaetan Bong (OVR 74 - 74) should retain his 74 overall and remain a decent option at left-back.

In the midfield, Solly March (OVR 72 - 74) was classified as a winger last season, but could be converted to a left wing-back, as that's where he played on opening day. Dale Stephens (OVR 76 - 75) is the best CM replacement in the squad, but should lose an overall point from FIFA 19.

In attack, Glenn Murray (OVR 77 - 77) was prolific again last term, scoring 13 goals in the Premier League, so the striker will retain his overall rating from FIFA 19. Jurgen Locadia (OVR 76 - 77) is another 77 overall striker at Potter's disposal, he played in 20 more games last season than 2017-18 but only scored one extra goal.

Brighton FIFA 20 predicted lineup

