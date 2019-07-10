FIFA 20: Borussia Dortmund player ratings predictions

Borussia Dortmund pushed Bayern Munich mighty close in the Bundesliga last season, but despite being top at Christmas, BVB fell late on to lose the title by just two points.

Dortmund haven’t felt sorry for themselves however, with the Westfalenstadion side already going big in the transfer market. Nico Schulz (£22 million), Thorgan Hazard (£30 million), Julian Brandt (£22 million) and now Mats Hummels (£34 million) have all be signed, as the club look to get their business done early and spend the cash they got for £62 million Chelsea departure Christian Pulisic.

More players are set to the leave the German giants, as they look to add the depth that was lacking last season, with the side crashing out of the Champions League to Tottenham in the Round of 16, and running out of legs in the title race.

So with so much excitement surrounding Borussia Dortmund at the minute, how will look on FIFA 20? RealSport assesses the players’ potential ratings for the upcoming game.

Roman Burki (OVR 81 – 84)

Position: GK

Age: 28

Country: Switzerland

Roman Burki was one of the Bundesliga’s most improved players last season, with the Swiss goalkeeper swatting aside any question marks and stepping into the world class category. The 28-year-old kept 10 clean sheets last season along with 90 saves, ensuring Dortmund were in safe hands. His 81 overall should rise to around 84 for FIFA 20.

Achraf Hakimi (OVR 75 – 79)

Position: RB, LB

Age: 20

Country: Morocco

Achraf Hakimi has been a fantastic loan signing for Borussia Dortmund, and their fans will be relieved that the full back has another season remaining on his temporary deal form Real Madrid. With Lukasz Piszczek now 34 and Nico Schulz arriving at left back, expect Hakimi to move across to his conventional right back position with his overall rising from 75 to 79.

Manuel Akanji (OVR 78 – 82)

Position: CB

Age: 24

Country: Switzerland

A much improved defender, Manuel Akanji looks set to step up and become a regular name on the team sheet this season. Soon to turn 24, he improved tremendously last season, and will only continue to rise alongside the returning Mats Hummels in the back four. A rise from 78 to 82 is on the cards for the Swiss international on FIFA 20.

Mats Hummels (OVR 89 – 87)

Position: CB

Age: 30

Country: Germany

Despite not being the player he was of two seasons ago, a return to Borussia Dortmund could see Mats Hummels revitalised. 30 is not old, and it is a surprise that national team manager Joachim Low has ruled him out of contention for Germany. Following his £34 million move back to Signal Iduna Park, expect Hummels to take responsibility and lead the back four. For now, however, his 89 overall should drop to 87.

Nico Schulz (OVR 81 – 82)

Position: LWB, LB, LM

Age: 26

Country: Germany

A fan-favourite on FIFA, it’s great to see Nico Schulz make that step up from Hoffenheim to Borussia Dortmund. The flying wing-back is likely to play in a more conventional left back position nut with nine assists last season, expect him to continue to bomb down the left flank. After a Ratings Refresh from 78 to 81 during FIFA 19, this may only creep up by one to 82 this time.

Axel Witsel (OVR 85 – 85)

Position: CDM, CM

Age: 30

Country: Belgium

Possibly Dortmund’s best signing last season, Axel Witsel returned to European shores and was the cornerstone of their brilliant season. Whether it be winning the ball in midfield, spraying passes or heading in from set pieces the 6’2” Belgian did it all, which saw his FUT rating move from 82 to 85 in the Ratings Refresh. Expect that to hold firm for FIFA 20.

Thomas Delaney (OVR 79 – 81)

Position: CDM, CM

Age: 28

Country: Denmark

A perfect compliment to Witsel in midfield, Thomas Delaney can supply a range of roles in the engine room. The Danish international often is utilised as a box-to-box midfielder, but when things get cagey, his much-improved defensive play allows him to play as more conventional holding midfielder. His 79 overall should improve as he peaks, with a new rating of 81 the least he can hope for.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 78 – 80)

Position: RM, LM

Age: 19

Country: England

Jadon Sancho was the man for Borussia Dortmund last season, with the new England international picking up 14 assists and 12 goals in his breakthrough campaign. In the whle of Europe, Eden Hazard was the only many to record more assists (14), meaning Sancho setup more goals than Lionel Messi (13) and Christian Eriksen (12). After a heavy improvement in the winter upgrades from 72 to 78, a nudge up to 80 is on the cards on FIFA 20 for the 19-year-old.

Marco Reus (OVR 88 – 88)

Position: CAM, LM, ST

Age: 30

Country: Germany

Marco Reus was a man re-born last season, taking the Dortmund captaincy and firing the club within touching distance of the Bundesliga trophy. The German international moved into a integral CAM role during the campaign, and his output rocketed. His 17 league gaols and 11 assists was his best return in a yellow and black shirt, resulting in his FIFA 19 overall growing from 85 to 88 at the turn of the year. Unless he kicks on again at the start of the new campaign, expect his rating to remain at 88 for FIFA 20.

Thorgan Hazard (OVR 83 – 83)

Position: RW, LW, CF

Age: 26

Country: Belgium

With all eyes on brother Eden, Thorgan Hazard went about his business much more quietly in the Bundesliga, with his performances rewarded with a £30 million move from Borussia Monchengladbach to the Westfalenstadion. The Belgian international bagged 13 goals and 12 assists in all competitions last season but will still face competition for a starting place from Jadon Sancho and fellow new signing Julian Brandt. After Thorgan’s rise from 81 to 83 during FIFA 19, this won’t rise any further.

Paco Alcacer (OVR 79 – 81)

Position: ST

Age: 25

Country: Spain

Paco Alcacer was one of the most devastating forwards in Europe last season, but his inability to stay fit will prevent him from a large improvement on FIFA 20. His loan deal from Barcelona was made permanent during the campaign, and finished the season with an impressive return of 19 goals from 32 matches – having only played the full 90 minutes seven times. A boost from 79 to 81 is the minimum to expect for the Spaniard.

On the bench

Marwin Hitz (OVR 79 – 78) is a reliable goalkeeping backup option, with even greater depth in defence. Omer Toprak (OVR 82 – 80) could be on the way out following the signing of Hummels, and there will be pressure to give promising centre back Dan-Axel Zagadou (OVR 69 – 77) more game time.

Julian Weigl (OVR 80 – 80)is a reliable option in defensive midfield, with his namesake Julian Brandt (OVR 82 – 83) likely to break into the starting lineup following a big money move from Bayer Leverkusen, but it remains to be seen at whose expense.

Jacob Bruun Larsen (OVR 65 – 75) and Maximilian Philipp (OVR 79 – 78) provide further depth in attacking areas, but will struggle for regular game time.

Lukasz Piszczek (OVR 81 – 80) had another useful campaign, but now aged 34, the wheels could come off at any moment. Expect him to play second fiddle to Hakimi at right back.

Marcel Schmelzer (OVR 77 – 76) and Raphael Guerreiro (OVR 78 – 81) both provide over at left back, with the latter also capable of playing on the flank or in central midfield.

Mahmoud Dahoud (OVR 79 – 79) struggled for regular game time last season, and the versatile midfielder could eye a loan move to find form.

With new signings in wide areas, it doesn’t look good for Marius Wolf (OVR 77 – 77), with his ability to play in a range of positions the only thing that could save him from the axe.

Sergio Gomez (OVR 68 – 70) barely featured last season, and a loan spell could be on the cards for the 18-year-old who has a bright future.

Expect Shinji Kagawa (OVR 83 – 80) to leave the club this summer, after spending the second half of last season on loan at Besiktas. A return to Turkey or motherland Japan is expected.

Sebastian Rode (OVR 77 – 77) is another one headed for the exit after being loaned to Eintracht Frankfurt, and the same can be said of Andre Schurrle (OVR 78 – 77) who suffered Premier League relegation with Fulham last term.

Borussia Dortmund FIFA 20 predicted lineup

